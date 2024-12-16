Understanding the changes to pensions and inheritance tax

What IHT exemptions and allowances apply?

No IHT is payable on transfers between spouses and civil partners, while those that are passing on a family home can also boost their allowance by a further £175,000 using the residential nil rate band.

This means that a married couple can pass on upto £1 million between them before any IHT becomes payable. However, it’s important to note that if you have an estate worth more than £2 million, the RNRB will gradually be tapered away.

There are also a number of other allowances that you can take advantage of which enable you to give away some of your wealth tax effectively during your lifetime.

For example, everyone can give away £3,000 each tax year and that money will be immediately outside their estate for IHT purposes. It’s also possible to make generous wedding gifts IHT free when loved ones get married.

The regular gifts from surplus income exemption, meanwhile, lets you give away as much as you like, free of IHT, so long as you can demonstrate that the money was paid from income and that making the gifts didn’t affect your standard of living.

It is important that the gifts are made on a regular basis and form part of your normal expenditure.

This exemption is not commonly used but it can be an effective way of reducing a potential IHT liability as there no cap on the amounts that can be given away. The key is to keep records of all your gifts as well as your income and expenditure to ensure you can prove that the gifts were from income and did not restrict your current lifestyle.

Any gifts over and above the prescribed allowances will be considered as potentially exempt transfers (PETs). This means that they only become wholly IHT free if you survive for a further seven years after making the gifts (although a reduced rate of IHT may apply if you die in the intervening period).

