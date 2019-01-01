What tax will need to be paid?

The rules on SIPP and inheritance tax depend on the age of the pension holder when they die. If you die before the age of 75, your beneficiaries will not pay any inheritance tax on your SIPP. The only exception is if they choose to take the benefit as a lump sum but do not claim it within two years.

If you are 75 or older when you die, then tax will need to be paid on your pension fund. Whether your beneficiaries take the money as an income or lump sum, it will be subject to income tax. If you do not leave your fund to an individual (for example, you nominate a fund), then benefits will be paid as a lump sum, taxed at 40%. If you leave your pension fund to a charity, and you have no surviving dependents, then this will not be taxed.

