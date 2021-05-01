Interactive Investor
SIPP offers and deals

Take control of your retirement with these great value SIPP offers and deals.

Special offers

Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.

Current offers

Our Self-Employed Personal Pension (SIPP) is already great value thanks to our low, flat fee. However, the offers below give you the chance to get even more value out of your SIPP:

  • New and existing customers who open a SIPP will pay no fee for 6 months. Find out more.
  • Get a £200 reward when you recommend ii to a friend. Find out more.
  • With Friends and Family, you can give up to five people a free subscription to ii for just £5 a month extra. Find out more.

No SIPP fee for 6 months

If you are a new customer, you can open a SIPP today and pay no SIPP fee for 6 months – saving you £12.99 a month. Terms apply.

If you are already an ii customer, add a SIPP and we'll waive the SIPP fee for 6 months – saving you £60. Terms apply.

Get £200 when you recommend ii

Refer a friend or family member to ii and get a £200 reward, you will need a Trading Account for this to be credited.

Your friend will get their first year’s service plan for free – saving them £120.

To qualify, your friend must transfer or fund their account with at least £10,000 in combined cash/investments. Please note: your friend will not receive free monthly trading credits during the fee-free period. Terms apply.

Find out more

Give free investing with ii's Friends & Family

With Friends and Family, you can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii. It’s simple – you pay a single extra fee of £5 a month, and their monthly cost is zero.

Each member can invest up to £30,000 in an ISA or a general investing account.

With our free regular investing service, they’ll pay no investing fees at all. And if they want to buy and sell investments, they’ll simply pay our normal investing fees (usually £7.99 per trade).

Those new to investing will also have exclusive access to an online beginners’ course, with guidance and support from our experts.

Friends and Family
Introducing Friends & Family

Join us today and take control of your financial future with award-winning, great value investing.

