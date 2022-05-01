How to transfer from HL to ii

Join the thousands transferring from HL to ii

You're not the only one thinking of transferring your pension pot from Hargreaves Lansdown to interactive investor. Every year we help thousands of others make the move to our Which? Recommended SIPP. Let's help you too.

What's stopping you?

The barriers which may have stopped you moving your pension in the past are gone. It's now easier than ever to transfer your SIPP to the provider that best serves you and your retirement goals.