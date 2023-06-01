Welcome to ii
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
Why choose us?
- Value
Our fair flat fees save you money and help you achieve your goals sooner.
- Choice
Access 40,000+ UK and global stocks, plus the tools and analysis to help – if you need it.
- Intelligence
Our award-winning insight means you can choose your investments with added confidence.
Choose an account
Whether you are looking for a general trading account, an ISA or a SIPP, we’ve got you covered with a low, flat fee.
Trading.
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
ISA.
Make the most of your £20,000 tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning Stocks & Shares ISA.
Planning for your future? Get your pension SIPP-shape.
Take control of your future with ii’s Which? Recommended SIPP. Open before 31 December. New customers only. Minimum £15k investment. Capital at risk. Terms apply.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.