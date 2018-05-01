Frequent trader

Please remember: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.

The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.

We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading Commission and our FX Charge. Please see our Rate Card for full details of the relevant costs.

Foreign markets will involve different risks from the UK markets. In some cases the risks will be greater.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.