Investor Service Plan

Investor | Funds Fan | Super Investor

For the best choice
and insight

Our most popular plan. Access our full range of services and expertise for only £9.99 a month. 

Take control of your financial future with the best choice and insight. 

We want to put you in control of your investments. We’ve designed the Investor service plan to give you the best choice, the best insight and the best value in the market. 

Benefits

Get one free credit a month worth £7.99 to use for trading, regular investing or dividend reinvestment.

With our flat fees, you get better returns as we don’t penalise you as your money grows.

We generate impartial, market-leading intelligence daily to help you make the right investment calls.

Access our award-winning insight to get the inside track with a free subscription to Money Observer and Moneywise.

More reasons to choose the Investor

Open a Trading Account, ISA and Junior ISA for one monthly fee
Add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee
Daily newsletter, for the latest analysis
Benefit from online support and help
Begin building your portfolio with our Quick Start Fund suggestions
Be an active investor with our shareholder voting and information service
No exit fee - if you’re not satisfied, it is free to leave
We are proud to be rated 'great' on Trustpilot

Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £30,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*. This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.

What's included for £9.99 a month?

  • 1 FREE trade per month**
  • Free online subscription to Money Observer and Moneywise

Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:

  • UK and US shares, Funds and Investment Trusts £7.99
  • Other international shares £19.99
  • Dividend reinvestment and regular investment £0.99

The best place to start - our full range of services for our lowest monthly fee

The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.

* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; •  A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.

** With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade. Each free credit is available for 90 days.