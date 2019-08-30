Investor Service Plan
Our most popular plan. Access our full range of services and expertise for only £9.99 a month.
Take control of your financial future with the best choice and insight.
We want to put you in control of your investments. We’ve designed the Investor service plan to give you the best choice, the best insight and the best value in the market.
Get one free credit a month worth £7.99 to use for trading, regular investing or dividend reinvestment.
With our flat fees, you get better returns as we don’t penalise you as your money grows.
We generate impartial, market-leading intelligence daily to help you make the right investment calls.
Access our award-winning insight to get the inside track with a free subscription to Money Observer and Moneywise.
More reasons to choose the Investor
Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £30,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*. This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.
What's included for £9.99 a month?
- 1 FREE trade per month**
- Free online subscription to Money Observer and Moneywise
Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:
- UK and US shares, Funds and Investment Trusts £7.99
- Other international shares £19.99
- Dividend reinvestment and regular investment £0.99
