Investor Essentials: invest up to £30,000 for £4.99 a month.

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
Why choose Investor Essentials?
If you want to take control of your investments, we offer an award-winning investment platform with a simple flat fee - this means you keep more of what you make. With Investor Essentials you get:
- Our lowest monthly subscription fee: £4.99
- A Stocks and Shares ISA and/or a Trading Account
- Access to the widest choice of UK and international investment options on the market
- The ability to invest anywhere, anytime on our market leading web and mobile platform
- Trading on UK and US stocks for just £5.99
- Free regular investing
When your investments grow above £30,000 you will move onto our £9.99 a month Investor plan where your first monthly trade is free and you can open as many Junior ISAs as you have children.
Full terms for our Investor Essentials plan can be found here.
Why choose us?
- We're trusted by over 400,000 investors
- Rated 4.7/5 with 21,000+ reviews on Trustpilot
- More than 50% of our customers have been with us for more than 10 years
- 1 in 5 UK share trades are executed on the ii platform
- Our average hold time with our customer service team is under a minute
Our subscription plans
When you open an account with ii, you start by choosing one of our flat fee subscription plans. It's easy to change plan at any time.
- Investor Essentials plan: £4.99 a month. Our low-cost plan for those investing up to £30,000. Includes free regular investing. UK and US trades are £5.99.
- Investor plan: £9.99 a month. Our most popular plan. Includes free regular investing and your first trade free every month. Add as many Junior ISAs as you have children. Additional UK and US trades are £5.99.
- Super Investor plan: £19.99 a month. For our lowest trading fees, and your first two trades free each month. UK and US trades only £3.99.
All our plans allow you to invest as little as £25 a month using our free regular investing service.
Other fees such as stamp duty and foreign exchange charges may apply. View our full rates and charges.
Accounts available on Investor Essentials
Stocks and Shares ISA
A Stocks and Shares ISA, also known as a Self-Select ISA or Investment ISA, is a tax-efficient savings account that lets you choose where and how your money is invested.
- You can contribute up to £20,000 a year, in one ISA or several different types of ISA.
- A Stocks and Shares ISA could give you better returns than cash savings – but this is not guaranteed.
- If you are unsure about whether you should invest, then seek independent advice.
Trading Account
Ideal for investors who want flexibility and access to the widest choice of investment options in the market - including shares, funds, trusts and ETFs.
- We will give you the tools you need to become a confident investor, including expert insights straight to your inbox.
- You can access your money whenever you like and trade securely at any time using our mobile app.