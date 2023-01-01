Investor Essentials: invest up to £30,000 for £4.99 a month.

Why choose Investor Essentials?

If you want to take control of your investments, we offer an award-winning investment platform with a simple flat fee - this means you keep more of what you make. With Investor Essentials you get:

Our lowest monthly subscription fee: £4.99

A Stocks and Shares ISA and/or a Trading Account

Access to the widest choice of UK and international investment options on the market

The ability to invest anywhere, anytime on our market leading web and mobile platform

Trading on UK and US stocks for just £5.99

Free regular investing

When your investments grow above £30,000 you will move onto our £9.99 a month Investor plan where your first monthly trade is free and you can open as many Junior ISAs as you have children.

Full terms for our Investor Essentials plan can be found here.