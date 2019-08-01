Super Investor Service Plan
Investor | Funds Fan | Super Investor
Our premium plan
for active investors
Grow your investments and achieve your goals sooner with our lowest ever trading commissions.
open an account transfer to us
Tailored to make your investments grow faster.
We want to help you achieve your goals sooner. We have designed Super Investor to make your funds go further. Our premium plan gives you market-leading trading commissions, so you can enjoy great value investing with the widest choice of investments on the market.
Get one free credit a month worth £7.99 to use for trading, regular investing or dividend reinvestment.
Reduce the impact of exiting the EU by diversifying your investments with international opportunities.
Our low flat fees let you keep more of your money, while one service plan covers you for multiple trading.
Access our award-winning insight to get the inside track with a free subscription to Money Observer and Moneywise.
More reasons to choose Super Investor
Our plan can help you achieve your dreams. If you invest in a SIPP with our Super Investor service plan, over 30 years you could save more than £20,000 in charges compared to the same investment with Hargreaves Lansdown - enough to go on a dream holiday, retire early, or leave an extra legacy for your family. (Independent research*)
What's included for £19.99 a month?
- Our lowest ever trading commissions
- 2 FREE UK trades per month**
- Free online subscription to Money Observer and Moneywise
Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:
- UK shares, Funds and Investment Trusts £3.99
- US shares £4.99
- Other international shares £9.99
- Dividend reinvestment and regular investment £0.99
Trade more, for less with UK trades for £3.99 and US trades for £4.99
Or if you have investments elsewhere you can easily transfer to us