Gather some key facts about each

Gather together all the information you have for each pension. Annual statements are a good place to start. All pension providers should send you one each year.

Hint: If you agreed to go paperless you might have to login to an online service to get your latest annual statement.

Use your information to gather the key facts you’ll need to weigh up the pros and cons for each pension. If anything is unclear, contact the provider to ask them for the answer.