Welcome to interactive investor

Yes, you can keep holding your Pantheon International Plc Ord 67p shares. There are huge range of additional choices available to you for the future now too, including direct access to trade on 17 global exchanges in 9 different currencies.

As you will no longer be holding your Pantheon shares through the PIP Share Savings Scheme you will pay charges to ii. You did not previously pay an administration fee or dealing commission when buying or selling shares in the Scheme.