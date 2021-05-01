The Share Centre is now part of interactive investor

About ii

Who we are

interactive investor offers customers an award-winning service with the belief that investing should be simple and open to all.

We have grown to over 400,000 customers in 25 years, showing resilience through market highs and lows, and today holding over £30 billion of assets under administration. Read more about us.

Your money is safe

On the ii platform your money and investments will continue to be covered by FCA rules and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Read more about security and protection.

Your security is further protected by 128-bit SSL encryption technology – the latest standard for financial transactions. You can read more about this and our security policy here.