Wellesley Finance Limited entered into a CVA in October 2020. If you need a reminder of the details and of what the CVA means for your Wellesley Property Bonds, please visit Wellesley’s investor support website.

Under the terms of the CVA, Wellesley Property Bond holders are receiving capital repayments in stages. The exact repayment terms and dates were e-mailed to you on 24 November 2020. The final repayment is due to be paid into your account in early January 2022.

As the Share Centre service is now closed, the move was a practical step we needed to take to make sure your final repayment reaches you. As soon as you receive your repayment into your ii account you can withdraw your money if you wish, and your account will be closed.