Welcome to interactive investor
What has happened to my Wellesley service?
- In July 2020, The Share Centre became part of interactive investor (ii).
- As part of combining our businesses we asked holders of Wellesley Property Bonds for your agreement to move these, and any money left in your Wellesley dedicated Share and/or ISA account to the ii platform.
- That move took place over the weekend of 27 and 28 November 2021.
- Your Bonds and money are now held securely in your interactive investor account. Final capital repayments under the terms of the Wellesley Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) were due to be paid into accounts in early January 2022. However, due to a change to processing timescales by Wellesley, this date was amended with a first payment made after 21 April 2022 and a secondary payment made after 18 May 2022. Further final residual payments were also made for several Wellesley Bonds in January 2023. All payments due have now been applied to accounts and the Wellesley Bonds have been removed. Now that confirmation of complete distribution has been received you will commence paying fees for your account from March 2023. Please see Our Charges for more information.
Questions and answers
If you have other questions
We are unable to answer questions about the Wellesley Finance Limited CVA. Please visit Wellesley’s investor support website for those. For questions about your service with ii, please check:
If you still have questions the easiest way to contact us is by logging in to your new account with us and sending a secure message.