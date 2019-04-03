10 high-flying stocks the market might have missed
Stockopedia's Ben Hobson names the best quality, strongest momentum shares in the market right now.
3rd April 2019 13:37
by Ben Hobson from Stockopedia
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Stockopedia's Ben Hobson names the best quality, strongest momentum shares in the market right now.
There's an exclusive group of shares in the stock market that most investors would usually love to own. They've got stellar track records, sparkling reputations and the ability to deliver stunning returns over long periods - and Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RB.) is a good example.
What makes stocks like Reckitt so appealing is their strong exposure to the proven return drivers of high quality and momentum. It makes them capable of compounding market-beating returns over many years. The catch is that they often come with expensive valuations - which means you have to pay up for the privilege of owning them.
You can think of these shares as being the stock market's High Flyers. So what are the common features of stocks like Reckitt Benckiser and where can you find more companies that have them?
High Flyers are high quality...
To start with, High Flyers are very distinctive. They are good quality, both in terms of their franchise and financial strength. This tends to show up in high profitability and strong industry leading margins. They're stable, growing and often have accelerating sales and earnings. They also have strong and improving financial histories and no signs of accountancy or bankruptcy risk.
Reckitt Benckiser, for example, is a blue-chip consumer goods giant. One of its standout quality metrics is its five-year Return on Capital Employed, which is a solid 16%. Good, double-digit ROCEs are a pointer to companies that can grow very profitably.
...and they have powerful momentum...
In addition, High Flyers have strong momentum both in the price of their shares but also in their track records of earnings growth. It shows up in stocks trading close to their 52-week high prices and outperforming the market. They'll often be beating broker estimates and getting forecast upgrades and recommendation changes.
This is also true at Reckitt Benckiser, where the share price has risen by 33% to 6,317p over the past five years. That said, the performance has been much more muted over the past year and Reckitt's one-year relative price strength is a more modest 4.3%. So is the market overlooking it?
... but they can be expensive
The drawback with high quality, strong momentum shares is that the market loves these traits. So stocks like Reckitt rarely look cheap, and that can put many investors off them. Only with hindsight could you say they were a bargain.
Stockopedia's ValueRank scores stocks using a blend of the most important value ratios - from 0 (expensive) to 100 (cheap). On this basis, Reckitt Benckiser has a ValueRank of 29 - putting it squarely in the most expensive third of the market, even though its share price has been fairly flat over the past year.
As you can see from this table of stocks with a similar profile, Reckitt Benckiser isn't alone. There appear to be other high quality, high momentum stocks that have drifted in price over the past year:
|Name
|Mkt Cap £m
|StockRank Style
|ROCE % 5y Avg
|Relative Strength 1y
|Value Rank
|Reckitt Benckiser
|45,356
|High Flyer
|16
|4.3
|29
|Associated British Foods
|19,261
|High Flyer
|13.3
|-4.1
|32
|Johnson Matthey
|6,261
|High Flyer
|14.9
|4.5
|38
|B&M European Value
|3,806
|High Flyer
|14.8
|-4.5
|28
|Merlin Entertainments
|3,497
|High Flyer
|10.6
|-3.1
|35
|Spectris
|2,998
|High Flyer
|12.6
|-5.5
|31
|Abcam
|2,342
|High Flyer
|18.8
|-9.7
|6
|Cranswick
|1,417
|High Flyer
|16.5
|-5.3
|31
|Advanced Medical Solutions
|690.6
|High Flyer
|15.7
|0.4
|10
|Johnson Service
|511.3
|High Flyer
|11.2
|0.8
|30
Source: Stockopedia
Next Steps
The appeal of the High Flyer approach is that it targets the best quality, strongest momentum shares in the market. Right now, this strategy picks up names ranging from Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) and Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT) to smaller groups like Advanced Medical Solutions (LSE:AMS) and Johnson Service (LSE:JSG).
One word of warning is that High Flyers aren't immune from problems. When sentiment changes, the momentum in these shares can crash. So they need to be watched carefully.
But on the flip-side, the combination of two factors in quality and momentum can zero-in on the type of company that's capable of compounding investment returns over many, many years. If you can catch them at slightly less expensive valuations - perhaps when the market is distracted - then all the better.
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These investment articles are simply for generating ideas. If you are thinking of investing they should only ever be a starting point for your own in-depth research.
interactive investor readers can get a free 14-day trial of Stockopedia here.
These investment articles are simply for generating ideas. If you are thinking of investing they should only ever be a starting point for your own in-depth research.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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