10 stocks that are leading the market recovery

It might be a bit early to say the market is properly recovering from last year's savage slide, but some stocks are clearly bouncing back. And for others, the market correction last year made barely a dent on their price momentum.

In these conditions an interesting screening strategy to explore is the '52-Week Highs' list. As we've mentioned in this column before, most investors take a passing interest in the stocks that are hitting new highs. This kind of data can be found in newspapers and on financial websites everywhere. After a period of downward pressure, it's a useful gauge of shares that are bouncing back fastest.

What makes the 52-week high such an interesting data point is that there's a lot of psychology behind it. A couple of decades of academic research has shown that ‘new highs' can provoke all sorts of irrational behaviour in investors.

So whether you're interested in price momentum and new highs or not, just knowing about this irrational behaviour can help you avoid the same mistakes - and perhaps help you profit from them.

What lies behind the 52-week high?

On its own, the 52-week high is a static number. But research has shown that stocks hitting new highs very often drift higher in price over the subsequent weeks and months.

This upward trend is known as "post earnings announcement drift" - an academic name for what happens when investors only slowly buy shares that are already hitting new highs. When new earnings news about that share is published, particularly if it's a positive earnings surprise, the price may well be slow to respond.

This confused reaction is caused by what the psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman called anchoring-and-adjustment. The idea is that humans form an anchor, or a belief, using a reference point (like a share price). As new information comes to light (like new earnings news) they only slowly adjust their beliefs away from that anchor point.

Getting back to investing, the idea of anchoring around events like 52-week highs and earnings surprises is thought to be a big contributor to the ‘momentum effect'.

In fact, work by academics Thomas George and Chuan-Yang Hwang found that the 52-week high causes irrational pricing behaviour because of anchoring. As that behavioural brake is gradually released, the price drifts higher as momentum takes over.

Follow up research by the same team found that companies trading close to new highs and go on to deliver positive earnings surprises are particularly likely to experience post earnings announcement drift.

Of course, in bearish conditions, when investors suddenly become risk-off and share prices fall across the board, a 52-week high strategy will suffer. You can see on this chart how the market slide last year affected the performance.