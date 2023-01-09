11 ways to invest your ISA like Warren Buffett

Faith Glasgow explores Warren Buffett's investing secrets and what they can teach us about growing our investment wealth.

If you’re new to buying individual equities, it can be a daunting prospect. On the London Stock Exchange alone, there are almost 2,500 listings; worldwide, around 43,200 companies are listed on public markets.

Large businesses or small, resilient or vulnerable, well or poorly run, expensive or well-priced: how can you identify the winners?

In the face of such choice, you need guidelines from a master; and where better to start than by studying the investment principles of one of the most successful investors of all time – the Sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett?

Buffett, now aged 92, has been the chair and the largest shareholder of investment company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) for more than 50 years, and is estimated to be worth more than $100 billion (November 2022), making him the sixth richest person in the world.

But his methods are not rocket science. In a nutshell, he invests by seeking out high-quality companies with great track records such as Coca-Cola (LSE:CCH), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Diageo (LSE:DGE), buying them at less than their intrinsic value, and then holding the stocks for a long time.

So, what practical tips can would-be equity investors glean from his methods?

1) Value investing provides a ‘margin of safety’

Value investors such as Buffett hunt out stocks that they believe the market is under-appreciating. The difference between the market price of the stock and its ‘intrinsic value’ (worked out through quantitative and qualitative research in the company) provides a ‘margin of safety’ against errors of judgement or calculation in assessing the real value of the business.

In other words, if you only buy a company when the shares trade at a discount to their intrinsic value, the margin of safety means you’re much less likely to suffer significant losses.

As Buffett memorably put it: “Rule number one is never lose money. Rule number two is never forget rule number one.”

2) Focus on what you know

One of the key elements in Warren Buffett’s approach is to invest only in industries, companies and business models he understands. That doesn’t necessarily mean inside knowledge of an industry, but it does call for thorough, systematic research.

If you can’t get a clear grasp of how a company makes money, or the factors and themes driving prospects for that industry, he advises looking elsewhere.

3) Look for quality

Within the universe of businesses he understands, Buffett as a value investor is exceedingly picky about the companies he buys into. He is not interested in cheap companies per se, but instead seeks out attractively priced, high-quality companies with strong values, robust finances, high returns on invested capital, and great management teams capable of maintaining current standards.

A Buffettism worth remembering is that “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price”.

4) Identify those with a ‘competitive moat’

Another important aspect of the quality driver is the competitive or industry moat - the aspect of a business that sets it apart from its competitors and makes it difficult for them to catch up or mimic what it does. This might be intellectual property such as a unique process, technology or product, or a great brand, or financial strength.

A business with a wide competitive moat cannot afford to be complacent, but it has a head start in maintaining pole position in its market. But these companies are scarce, and finding them involves focused research.