11 ways to invest your ISA like Warren Buffett

Faith Glasgow explores Warren Buffett's investing secrets and what they can teach us about growing our investment wealth.

5) Avoid excessive diversification Great companies with sustainable advantages trading at an attractive price are few and far between, which means those who follow Warren Buffett’s approach tend to be conviction investors running relatively concentrated portfolios of their best ideas. As Buffett puts it: “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” Concentrated portfolios also make it easier to keep close tabs on each holding, and avoid the risk of dilution of returns through the addition of less impressive or positively mediocre stocks. 6) Don’t follow the crowd As an investor, it’s all too easy to follow the crowd, selling holdings when markets fall and staying away until sentiment has improved and then tagging along once other investors have started buying again. Similarly, there is real danger in buying stocks because they’re popular. They may be great companies, but they won’t be undervalued if everyone wants a piece of the action. Share Sleuth: sticking to my knitting after worst yearly performance Contrarian thinking requires you to go against the grain, in both bullish and bearish environments. Buffett famously advised investors to “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful”. Thus, if you’re on the hunt for great companies at low prices, market volatility is likely to present valuable opportunities to invest. In his annual letter to shareholders of February 2022, following the booming markets of 2021, Buffett wrote that “today, we find little that excites us”. That all changed with 2022’s bear market mayhem, during which time he deployed cash to buy 19 stocks in the first three quarters of the year, according to official reports. 7) Invest for the long term Buffett followers hold the undervalued stocks they buy for the long term, in the expectation that over the years the market will recognise the disparity between the share price and the intrinsic quality and prospects of those companies. That means they must ignore short-term market and corporate ‘noise’ that might otherwise give them sleepless nights or push them to sell. By holding for the long term there is also the opportunity to benefit from the power of compounding, as earnings and dividends are reinvested and themselves generate returns. 14 UK shares to own in 2023 Buffett can and does sell stocks on a regular basis, but his long-term mindset when he invests is exemplified in another quote: “Our favourite holding period is forever.” 8) Sell when you need to Buffett’s long-term perspective does not preclude disposing of stocks. He sold out of three in the third quarter of 2022 alone. But the point is that he buys a stock because he believes in the fundamentals of the company, and holds it for as long as he continues to believe in those fundamentals. He’ll sell only if something occurs to make the company intrinsically less attractive, or if the competitive landscape changes. 10 top themes for investors to consider in 2023 It’s also important to recognise that everyone - even billionaire Buffett – makes mistakes. When it happens, cut your losses; don’t compound it by continuing to throw good money after bad. As the Sage of Omaha put it: “The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging.” 9) Do your research There is no magic or ‘get rich quick’ formula involved in successful investing. Much of Buffett’s success is built on hard graft: researching stocks, reading about wider economic and industry trends, and building his investment knowledge. 10) Use index-tracking funds as an alternative Buffett is a pre-eminent picker of outstanding businesses, but the fact is that most investors fail to beat the market, often because of behavioural biases such as the inclination to try and time investments, or jump on popular bandwagons. For those without the long-term timescale or commitment to research, he advocates the use of low-cost passive funds that track a broad market index such as the FTSE All-Share or the S&P 500. 11) Seek out active managers who follow Buffett’s philosophy If you prefer the idea of a British expert running a Buffett-like portfolio on your behalf, the two best-known UK fund managers in his mould are Nick Train of Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) trust and the Lindsell Trains funds, and Terry Smith of Fundsmith. Nick Train: the best is still to come for these five shares

Terry Smith sells two tech stocks after big losses

Three big fund alternatives to Fundsmith Alternatively, Keith Ashworth-Lord runs the CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund of around 30 UK holdings. But remember Buffett’s own advice and do your research to make sure these funds and their holdings really are what you’re looking for.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.