60-second briefing: Fundsmith Equity versus Fundsmith Sustainable Equity

Most Money Observer readers will be familiar with the table-topping exploits of Terry Smith’s global Fundsmith Equity fund, but perhaps less so with the sustainable version. Fundsmith Sustainable Equity got off to a comparatively slow start when it launched on 1 November 2017, but it has recently mirrored the performance of its much larger sister fund.

At £304 million, the sustainable fund is dwarfed by Fundsmith Equity’s gargantuan £19.05 billion, but since its launch Sustainable Equity has returned 31.6%, compared with Equity’s 32.8% (as at 6 August). Both funds are managed with the same unyielding underlying selection criteria.

However, the 24 stocks held in the sustainable version are not sourced from firms the factsheet describes as having “substantial interests” in sectors such as defence, gambling, mining, fossil fuels and tobacco.

It’s fair to say that Fundsmith’s investing tenets would exclude the mainstream equity fund from investing in many of these sectors, particularly capital-intensive sectors such as mining.

However, Fundsmith Sustainable Equity’s comparative performance makes it a decent diversifier for Fundsmith Equity fans – including investors who aren’t bothered about sustainability – particularly as it is 63 times smaller, and potentially more nimble, than its giant sister.