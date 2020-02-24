AB Foods downplays coronavirus threat, but still falls

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Elsewhere, there are positive signs emanating from the grocery business, where margin and operating profit are expected to be ahead at the half-year marker – sales of herbal teas are a particular highlight – and in sugar, which has been an embattled unit but which now may reap some rewards from higher sugar prices and reduced production costs.

At a group level, there has been an improvement in sales growth, and operating profit is also expected to be ahead. The net cash figure is forecast to be around £800 million, significantly ahead of the previous £386 million and, even where there are pockets of weakness across the divisions, there is expected to be a pick-up in the second half of the year, driven especially by Primark and sugar, the net result of which is that guidance is being maintained.

The release of this update comes on a difficult day for the broader market, although over the last year the shares have outperformed the index, with an increase of 11% comparing to a 3% hike for the FTSE 100.

The emergence of the virus threat is one which investors will be monitoring closely, but prospects for the continued growth of the AB Foods business, particularly the tantalising potential for Primark in the US, are reflected in a market consensus of the shares as a strong buy.

