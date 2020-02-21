Will these ten stocks make the Decision Engine?

Source: The author

Because most companies report their full-year results in the first half of the year, many in this list will be publishing annual reports relatively soon, which is when I will score them properly. The nearer a company is to the top of the list, the more likely I am to score it, although I hope to augment the list significantly over time, pushing shares near the bottom further down, or letting them fall off the bottom.

These shares have warts, of course, most companies do and if it’s apparent to everyone that a firm is flawless, then the share price is likely to be the wart.

Vitec (LSE:VTC), Strix (LSE:KETL) and Greggs (LSE:GRG) are top of the list.

Warts ’n all

Vitec makes camera equipment for photographers and videographers, from film crews and broadcasters to “smartphonographers”. Its warts are perhaps minor and transitory. It will report slightly lower profits for the year to December 2019 than it did in 2018 due to prior overstocking by some of its customers and a fire in one of its factories, and it is quite heavily dependent on outside capital, the result of an acquisitive strategy that has seen it add numerous brands over the years.

At 13%, the company’s Return on Total Invested Capital at cost in 2018 was decent, so it’s likely Vitec has invested wisely, and while a dip in its performance may have encouraged traders to sell, an earnings yield of 8% implies good returns for those of us with a longer time horizon.

Strix dominates the global market for electric kettle controls, and it is transferring some of the technologies it has invented into other markets, like water purification. Strix’s warts have little to do with the business. As long as Strix can protect its intellectual property, the kettle controls business will probably grow slowly over the long-term as electric kettle use increases outside Europe, where pretty much everybody has one.

Newer initiatives may hasten growth, but Strix is very heavily dependent on outside finance. On the one hand the debt does not make Strix a bad business. The company’s cash flows indicate it would be self-financing, had its previous owners not floated it on the stockmarket loaded with debt. On the other hand, debt is not likely to fall as quickly as I would like because Strix is funnelling money into a new factory in China.

If you read last week’s article about Greggs, the sandwich shop, you know I would love to include this share in the Decision Engine. The only wart I have detected so far is the share price, which means the share has an earnings yield of just 3%.

Richard owns shares in most of the companies listed in the Decision Engine. He doesn’t own any of the shares in the list of candidates (yet).

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation, and is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Any member of staff intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation

In addition, staff involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.