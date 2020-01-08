35 best growth stock ideas for 2020

After an average total return of 43% for 2019, this team of analysts share their growth picks for 2020.

High-flying JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Future (LSE:FUTR) and Dunelm (LSE:DNLM) are being tipped for more success this year after a City firm named them among 35 growth stocks to watch in 2020.

Peel Hunt's list includes three other companies with shareholder returns of more than 100% in 2019 — workspace business IWG (LSE:IWG), Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) and Learning Technologies (LSE:LTG).

In addition, well-known names including fast-fashion rivals ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Boohoo (LSE:BOO), housebuilder Bovis Homes (LSE:VTY) and paving firm Marshalls (LSE:MSLH) are on the list despite strong showings in 2019.

Peel Hunt's 35 growth picks for 2020 include 16 it also chose last year, when the broker delivered an average total return of 43% compared with 17% from the FTSE 100 index and 19% from the FTSE All Share.

In total, 22 of the 34 growth picks from 2019 outperformed the market with the best being media company Future after growth of 203% in the wake of recent US expansion. Three others more than doubled returns, with JD Sports up 141%, Learning Technologies ahead 107% and Games Workshop 108% higher.

Peel Hunt's analysts are also much more optimistic than they were this time last year, given that the UK's political outlook appears clearer following December's general election.

This has resulted in five retail stocks featuring on the list, with the most noteworthy being JD Sports amid further progress in the United States on the back of the acquisition of Finish Line in 2018. A flagship JD Sports store is also due to open in New York later this year.

Recent figures for JD in the UK beat even the highest expectations, with like-for-like sales up 7% as shoppers continue to benefit from the company's close relationships with suppliers.

The shares now trade on a forecast price/earnings (PE) multiple of 25 times, but analyst Jonathan Pritchard think there's further to go. He has a target price of 900p, adding: