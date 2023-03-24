AGM watch: Rio Tinto, British American Tobacco and Haleon

With AGM season about to kick off, Graeme Evans names key dates for the diary and looks ahead to important meetings at three FTSE 100 companies. Which way will you vote?

April means the start of the AGM season as shareholders get to flex their collective muscle on matters including boardroom pay, climate change, diversity and corporate performance.

By attending, voting and raising questions, you will do your bit for shareholder democracy as well as enhance your understanding of the business where your money is invested. And as previous years have shown, these events can be a powerful tool for change.

Many of the meetings are available electronically and we will preview the major AGMs, starting today with coverage of Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Haleon (LSE:HLN).

Dates in this year’s AGM calendar include:

Wednesday 19 April: British American Tobacco

Thursday 20 April: Haleon, RELX, Segro

Tuesday 25 April: NatWest, Entain, Beazley

Wednesday 26 April: Anglo American, Persimmon, Bunzl, Smith & Nephew, Drax

Thursday 27 April: BP, AstraZeneca, Taylor Wimpey, Flutter Entertainment, Weir, Serco

Tuesday 2 May: Ocado

Wednesday 3 May: Barclays, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser

Thursday 4 May: Aviva, BAE Systems, ITV, Mondi, Travis Perkins, Domino’s Pizza

Friday 5 May: HSBC, InterContinental Hotels

Wednesday 10 May: Antofagasta, Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Thursday 11 May: Rolls-Royce

Friday 12 May: Balfour Beatty

Wednesday 17 May: Aston Martin Lagonda

Thursday 18 May: Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General, Next

Tuesday 23 May: Shell

Thursday 25 May: Prudential

Friday, 26 May: Glencore

Tuesday, 13 June: Centrica

Rio Tinto

When: 11am, Thursday 6 April.

Where: QEII Conference Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3EE.

How to participate: Shareholders can attend virtually through the Lumi platform, which offers the ability to watch the meeting live, vote and ask questions. Those who are unable to participate in the meeting should submit a proxy form by no later than 11am, Tuesday 4 April.

A separate meeting for Australian shareholders of Rio Tinto Limited takes place in Perth on 4 May, after which the results of both AGMs will be published. More details on the London AGM can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Dominic Barton, who spent over 30 years at McKinsey & Company, is hosting his first meeting since starting in the role in May.

How did the company do in the year to 31 December? Underlying earnings of $13.3 billion (£10.9 billion) were 38% below 2021’s record year, reflecting lower commodity prices and the impact of rising inflation and significantly higher energy prices. Net debt of $4.2 billion (£3.4 billion) compared with net cash of $1.6 billion at the start of the year. The mining giant has declared a $8 billion (£6.6 billion) dividend for 2022 equivalent to $492 cents (406.98p) or 60% of earnings. This includes a final dividend of 185.35p a share for payment on 20 April.

How have shares performed? Up 18% to 5,798p (5,288p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Jakob Stausholm, who stepped up from chief financial officer in January 2021, is now on a basic salary of £1.23 million after a 4.5% increase was applied from the start of March. His total remuneration for last year amounted to £4.8 million, up from £2.8 million the year before. The 2022 figure included a short-term bonus in cash and deferred shares of £1.15 million, representing 48.7% of the maximum after Rio’s underperformance against financial targets. Environmental, safety and individual metrics were also used in determining the figure. The higher overall total reflected the vesting of £2.2 million of long-term incentive shares granted to Stausholm when he joined the company in 2018.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved with 96% of votes in favour, a sharp contrast to 2021’s AGM when there was a protest over the pay deals awarded to departing executives including Jean-Sébastien Jacques in the wake of the destruction of the ancient aboriginal Juukan Gorge shelters. An advisory vote on the company’s climate action plan was backed with 84% support.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of the annual remuneration report.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The percentage of women in the 52,000-strong workforce rose to 22.9% last year, although the annual increase was below the targeted two percentage points. In the boardroom, 30% of roles were held by women at the end of 2022 but this has since increased to 36% following the appointment of Kaisa Hietala at the start of March. Rio said it would seek to regain appropriate gender balance on the board during 2023. Ensuring continued ethnic diversity is also a key consideration, with one member of the board currently identifying as being from a minority ethnic background.