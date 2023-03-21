Stockwatch: bonds, equities or cash – my investing tactics

Reflecting on events of the past few weeks, analyst Edmond Jackson studies the different asset classes and reveals his approach to investing in a financially unstable environment.

It is not just central banks in a dilemma this week – if not months ahead – as to inflation and interest rates. They are between a rock and a hard place: high inflation persists, reinforced now by wage rises; yet raising interest rates on the back of several major banks collapsing risks more fear, hence financial instability. Investors are equally challenged: to discern a safe haven that retains flexibility – beyond cash rotting away in low-interest (if any at all) deposit accounts. Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts Traditionally, equity portfolios have been balanced with government bonds given their performances have tended to correlate inversely. But last year, and as inflation rose, so did expectations for equity yields - especially those minuscule and long-dated, like on technology and growth stocks. This is why the US Nasdaq index fell around 30% versus the S&P 500 down 15%. Is it safe to step into government bonds? Long-term US treasury bonds – traditionally a safe haven in international finance – were no recourse, falling around 20% only with the yield rising from 1% to 3.5%. Consensus is for inflation to fall, but if it sticks, say, at 6%, then theoretically at least, treasury yields need to be nearer 8%, implying another 50% capital downside. What about index-linked UK gilts for inflation protection? Even a diversified portfolio - as represented for example by the iShares £ Index-Lnkd Gilts ETF GBP Dist (LSE:INXG) - has been hit by higher inflation/interest rates.

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