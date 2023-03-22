10 cheap growth shares for bullish investors

Current conditions resemble the early 1980s with inflation in double digits and economies in recession. Here’s how one of the world’s most successful investors outperformed then and lessons we can learn today.

Legendary money manager Peter Lynch made a fortune buying shares in fast-growing companies but without overpaying for them. While growth stocks have recently struggled to perform in the face of higher inflation, they could be among the early winners when markets eventually turn bullish. So how does Lynch’s strategy work and what can we learn from him? Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts Peter Lynch, pictured below, is famous for a few reasons. One is the stellar performance he delivered while managing a major fund for Fidelity Investments between 1977 and 1990. In that time, he guided the Magellan Fund to an average annual return of 29.2%, making it one of the best-performing funds in the world. With returns and inflows soaring, assets under management grew from $18 million to $14 billion. It was made more impressive by the fact that Lynch was only 33 years old when it all started. Not only that, but it coincided with a spell in the early 1980s when US inflation was in double digits and recession was ravaging the economy. So there are certainly reasons to look at how he managed to outperform in conditions that echo what we’re experiencing today. Lynch is also responsible for some of the pithiest investing quotes you’ll come across. He once described the term “market correction” as “a euphemism for losing a lot of money rapidly”. But, on the subject of corrections, he’s also pragmatic. He once observed: “Far more money has been lost by investors trying to time corrections than has been lost in all the corrections combined.” 10 UK shares Warren Buffett might put in his ISA in 2023

Stockwatch: bonds, equities or cash – my investing tactics In the years after Fidelity, he wrote a handful of books in which he revealed himself to be a serious advocate for the individual investor. Despite earning his stripes on Wall Street, he said he loved the idea of finding stocks that analysts either hated or hadn’t noticed. So he advised readers to invest in what they know and to look for ideas close to home and companies whose products they were familiar with.

