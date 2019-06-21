This AIM share's shock warning raises old fears

In May, Portmeirion (LSE:PMP), a manufacturer of British designed tableware and other homewares, revealed a shocking decline in sales to its South Korean distributor.

We know it was shocking even though we were not told its extent because the company revealed it grew in the UK and the USA, its biggest markets, 5% and 8% respectively in the first four months of 2019, yet overall revenue fell 10%. South Korea only accounted for 9% of revenue in the year to December 2018 yet the rout was enough to reverse growth in territories that together earned 65% of revenue.

Since sales in South Korea rose in 2018, it looks as though Portmeirion's sole distributor there stocked up in 2018, but sold so little it did not need to order much more in the first part of 2019.

It all looked so different in 2014, when South Korea was poised to overtake the UK and become Portmeirion's second biggest market. That year revenue from South Korea was £15.1 million, revenue from the UK was £15.9 million, and revenue from the USA was £20 million. Then the rot set in and in three years South Korean revenues had more than halved to less than £7 million. In the brief period between March this year, when Portmeirion announced South Korean revenue had increased to nearly £9 million, and the profit warning in May, it looked as though the rot had stopped. Now it doesn't.

Developments in South Korea raise lots of questions. Portmeirion is developing new products, which it says should revive sales, although it will take time to bring them to market and we have no explanation why the existing product-line, which was refreshed last year too, is faltering.

In one sense, Portmeiron's failure to revive its popularity in South Korea is not such a big deal, because it is growing elsewhere. Since 2014, the year of peak South Korean sales, annual sales have increased from £61 million to just shy of £90 million in 2018. If we strip out about £14 million of sales growth Portmeirion acquired when it bought scented candle maker Wax Lyrical in 2016, Portmeirion has grown the tableware business by about 23% over the last four years.

In another sense, though, it is a big deal. The UK and the US are growing relatively slowly, which has put the emphasis on developing new markets. On that front, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that most of the growth in tableware, about £13 million, has come from the Rest of the World segment, which has more than compensated for the decline in South Korea: