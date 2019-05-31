A great alternative to 'perverse' company incentive plans

On 30 April, five directors in Goodwin bought 5,342 shares in the company. The amount might seem modest, but the share price was almost £32, so the purchases added up to a significant sum, about £170,000.

A vote of confidence...

Good news, we might conclude, a ringing endorsement of a recovering business from the people who know it best - the outgoing chief executive Richard Goodwin, who, with his brother John, has run Goodwin for nearly three prosperous decades, and their sons, also directors, one of whom has since replaced John as chairman, and the other two who are now joint managing directors.

The new arrangement makes sense, by the way, as the company has two distinct divisions: mechanical engineering, which casts and machines huge steel components, and refractory engineering, which quarries and processes casting powder for the jewellery industry. The sons were already running these businesses.

I would like to think the concerted buying was a vote of confidence, but the date of the share purchases is significant. 30 April was Goodwin's year-end, and also the date that would decide how many shares are awarded to members of the board under the company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). As is so often the case, the potential award was large, shares worth up to 1% of the company per director, and dependent on the share price.

Or playing the market?

If the buying was intended to move the market and secure the directors a higher payout, it had little effect. On 30 April, nearly 30,000 Goodwin shares were traded, more than five times as many as the Goodwins bought, and the share price fell from £32.40 to £31.00. Their actions may have reduced the decline on the day somewhat, and the closing share price was not far below an estimate provided to me by Goodwin of £35, required for a full LTIP payout.

The announcement of the LTIP three years ago stripped away some of my trust in Goodwin and the suspicion that the directors may have acted together to boost their LTIP awards has stripped away some more. Whatever the actual motivations of boards, tying large chunks of remuneration to the performance of the share price gives executives the opportunity to play the market, not just by buying shares, but in framing a businesses’ prospects, and in motivating the decisions they take.

For example, Goodwin's LTIP was based on Total Shareholder Return, the change in the share price plus dividends paid in the period leading up to 30 April. Last year, Goodwin doubled the dividend because it was confident it had laid the foundations for a prosperous future after three difficult years in which orders from the troubled oil industry had seeped away.

The company probably is on the road to prosperity, but by doubling the dividend, Goodwin put out a powerful statement about the future returns shareholders might earn, a statement that would have on impact on investor's expectations, and help the share price higher. It had also added directly to the Total Shareholder Return measure upon which the directors pay would be based. Raising the dividend so dramatically may well have been the best thing to do for the business, but the intention may have been less noble.

Perverse incentives

It is not just me that that thinks LTIPs create perverse incentives. Two weeks ago I investigatedStrix Group (LSE:KETL), and discovered the company’s auditor thinks its LTIP encourages fraud (though it found no evidence of it):