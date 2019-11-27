AIM star AB Dynamics gets cheaper after doubling in 2019

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

That said, AB continues to report a healthy order book in long-term growth markets while it boasts a strong reputation in the supply of testing and simulation systems.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald think there's no reason to change their 3,200p price target, although they have trimmed profit forecasts by 5% to reflect some increase in uncertainty.

Today's slide provide another opportunity for investors to jump aboard after shares slid to just above 2,100p in the autumn, only to rally on the back of October's trading update. The stock has risen 80% since we tipped the AIM 100 constituent at the end of last year.

Cantor's analysis of AB's closest peers show they trade at an average 2020 price/earnings multiple of 15.5x, compared with about 40x for AB Dynamics.

The broker added:

“AB Dynamics clearly trades on a material premium to the sector but generates much high operating margins at about 20% versus 11.5%. Moreover, AB has a strong net cash balance and can deploy this liquidity to accelerate growth.”

AB Dynamics has stepped up its pace of expansion in the past year after a share placing in May raised £48.2 million towards two significant acquisitions.

They included California-based Dynamic Research, which has improved AB's access to the growing US market for driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle testing. The other deal was for simulation software developer rFpro, whose blue-chip customer base includes Ford, Renault and GM.

These acquisitions mean AB, which is currently building a new facility for product development and simulation, now boasts a 264-strong workforce, compared with 145 a year earlier.

Its growth was recognised at the recent AIM Awards, when founder Tony Best was named entrepreneur of the year and the business was shortlisted for company of the year.

Best, who retains a 26% stake and is still involved with the business, founded AB Dynamics in 1982 as an engineering consultancy. When it floated in May 2013 at a placing price of 86p it was valued at £14 million, compared with last night's valuation of more than £600 million.

