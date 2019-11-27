AIM star AB Dynamics gets cheaper after doubling in 2019

A great company and hugely profitable investment, this favourite stock is still growing fast.

Growth investors with an envious eye on the 2019 success of AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP) will be following the AIM stock closely today after shares in the track testing firm hit a bump in the road. The Wiltshire-based company, whose products include the driving robots used in the development of self-driving vehicles, has been one of the stand-out performers in the junior market after more than doubling in value at one point this year. The momentum behind its impressive showing was highlighted by today's full-year results, with revenues up 56% to £58 million and earnings per share 50% higher at 55.4p. While the figures were in line with expectations after an upgrade to guidance in October, they appear to have presented an opportunity for investors to lock in profits. The 8% sell-off from last night's record high of 2,850p is also likely to reflect the company's admission that it will continue to invest heavily in the people and systems that have made it such a success story. There's added nervousness around these spending intentions because AB's key automotive industry customers are in the grips of a sales downturn and may be tempted to cut back on research and development spending.

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance That said, AB continues to report a healthy order book in long-term growth markets while it boasts a strong reputation in the supply of testing and simulation systems. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald think there's no reason to change their 3,200p price target, although they have trimmed profit forecasts by 5% to reflect some increase in uncertainty. Today's slide provide another opportunity for investors to jump aboard after shares slid to just above 2,100p in the autumn, only to rally on the back of October's trading update. The stock has risen 80% since we tipped the AIM 100 constituent at the end of last year. Cantor's analysis of AB's closest peers show they trade at an average 2020 price/earnings multiple of 15.5x, compared with about 40x for AB Dynamics. The broker added: “AB Dynamics clearly trades on a material premium to the sector but generates much high operating margins at about 20% versus 11.5%. Moreover, AB has a strong net cash balance and can deploy this liquidity to accelerate growth.” Six speculative UK share tips for 2019 Best AIM companies of 2019 confirmed Like AIM and small-company shares? Check out ii’s Super 60 recommended funds AB Dynamics has stepped up its pace of expansion in the past year after a share placing in May raised £48.2 million towards two significant acquisitions. They included California-based Dynamic Research, which has improved AB's access to the growing US market for driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle testing. The other deal was for simulation software developer rFpro, whose blue-chip customer base includes Ford, Renault and GM. These acquisitions mean AB, which is currently building a new facility for product development and simulation, now boasts a 264-strong workforce, compared with 145 a year earlier. Its growth was recognised at the recent AIM Awards, when founder Tony Best was named entrepreneur of the year and the business was shortlisted for company of the year. Best, who retains a 26% stake and is still involved with the business, founded AB Dynamics in 1982 as an engineering consultancy. When it floated in May 2013 at a placing price of 86p it was valued at £14 million, compared with last night's valuation of more than £600 million.