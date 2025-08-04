The Analyst: how to become a private equity investor

Private equity, which involves investing in privately held companies not listed on stock exchanges, has grown significantly in recent decades, especially among institutional investors. Now, the industry is working to make it more accessible to retail investors. One of private equity’s main attractions is access to unique investment opportunities unavailable in public markets. From early stage AI ventures to cutting-edge biotech start-ups, it offers a gateway to next-generation growth. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts In today’s elevated interest rate and inflation environment, retail investors may question whether private equity still belongs in a diversified portfolio. While suitability depends on individual goals and risk tolerance, its long-term return potential remains compelling. How private equity works Investing in companies not listed on the stock market supports business growth, facilitates management transitions, or prepares companies for future public listings or sales. Depending on the size and stage of the business, there are different types of private equity strategies, and each one plays a role in a company’s development. In a typical buyout, an investor purchases a majority share in a company to take control and guide its growth. Growth capital is when investors put money into more established companies to help them expand or restructure operations. Venture capital is money invested in start-ups or small companies that are expected to grow significantly over time.

Private equity fund managers, or general partners (GPs), operate like traditional fund managers but invest in private businesses instead of public companies. They typically hold these investments for several years, working closely with management to improve performance before selling, either to another firm or through an IPO for a profit. Unlike public companies, which face constant pressure from shareholders to meet short-term financial targets, private equity-backed firms avoid short-term scrutiny. If public firms miss targets, stock prices may drop. In contrast, private equity fosters a collaborative environment focused on long-term growth. Fund managers and company leaders align closely, as both benefit from the company's success. GPs are usually deeply involved in the company's strategy and operations, helping to drive growth and value.

Where to invest in Q3 2025? Four experts have their say In contrast, private equity fosters a collaborative environment focused on long-term growth. Fund managers and company leaders align closely, as both benefit from the company’s success. GPs are usually deeply involved in the company’s strategy and operations, helping to drive growth and value. Private equity as an asset class Private equity investing has unique features that set it apart from other asset classes. One of the most important characteristics is its long-term nature. When fund managers acquire a company, they often spend several years improving and restructuring it before eventually selling it or taking it public. Because of this, investors need to be prepared for a longer time horizon, as profits are not realised quickly. Unlike public equities, private equity investments are relatively illiquid. Investors usually commit their capital for extended periods, often with limited or no ability to withdraw funds early due to “lock-up” periods. While this lack of liquidity is often seen as a disadvantage, it can also encourage long-term discipline by reducing the temptation to react emotionally to short-term market fluctuations. In compensation for this illiquidity, investors may receive a liquidity premium, an additional return for holding less-accessible assets. Historically, private equity has outperformed public equities and other major asset classes over the long term, offering a compelling risk-return profile, even through varying market conditions (see chart below). However, it's important to remember that past performance is not indicative of future results, particularly in private markets.