Is this attractive share with limited downside a buy?

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Larger rival General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) had a better quarter, with revenue up 7.6% to $43 billion and net income leaping 24% to just under $3 billion. The figures prompted GM to raise its full-year outlook, though only slightly, with profits seen as landing somewhere within a fairly wide range from $10.1 billion to $11.5 billion. The shares have had a strong run, from $27 last November to $45 now, still leaving the PE at only 5.5. The yield is pitiful at 0.9%.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Hobson’s choice: Ford shares look attractive after the recent dip. With a solid floor established at $12, where I suggested buying in January, there looks to be little downside. Well worth considering as a buy. GM is also a potential buy but with the shares near a peak I would be inclined to hold off to see if they test the recent floor at $42.50. Update: Struggling companies rarely collapse overnight, they usually spiral into oblivion, giving shareholders many opportunities to get out while they can still salvage some value. Thus it has been at exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), where shares are down from a peak of $160 to $3.5 in little over three years. Now Barry McCarthy, the man brought in to sort out the mess, has quit after two fruitless years, but not before sparking off another round of redundancies. There is no other way to bring spending down to equal revenue, he says. There is also no reason to think this latest measure will do the trick. If you haven’t got the hint yet, you deserve to suffer the further decline in the share price that will inevitably come. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

