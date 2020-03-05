Aviva: 9% dividend yield compensates for turnaround risk

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

As well as the prospect of lower interest rates, the group is being buffeted by the British weather. The group's general insurance division has been hit by storms Ciara and Dennis, which at £70 million have cost about £20 million more than usual for this point of the year.

Other concerns for investors include today's warning that the task of rebuilding profitability at Aviva Investors and in UK protection is expected to take time. This is offset by in-line growth expectations for UK savings, UK annuities and in general insurance.

The turnaround strategy has so far failed to fire up investors, with Aviva shares prior to the recent market sell-off trading lower than a year ago. They are also currently cheaper than the 2013 low seen in late 2018 following the departure of previous boss Mark Wilson.

The resulting 9% dividend yield means there's some compensation for investors prepared to wait for Tulloch's strategy to complete. And Aviva is not alone in the insurance sector, given the high yields on offer at the likes of Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) and Direct Line (LSE:DLG).

Some of the enthusiasm of income-seeking investors, however, will have be tempered by the scrapping of the old dividend policy based on 50% of operating EPS. Dividends are now expected to grow more in line with this EPS figure, which rose today 8% to 60.5p.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley described the yield as “harsh”, particularly when strong capital generation had kept the solvency ratio at 196% at the end of a turbulent February. They have a price target of 460p, whereas counterparts at UBS have a price target of 490p.

