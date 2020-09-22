Baillie Gifford cuts fees on global income funds

Baillie Gifford will cut the annual management fees on two of its global income funds from 1 October. The affected funds are the £624 million Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth and the £124 million Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income fund. Both portfolios will see the fees on their B share class cut from 0.57% to 0.5%.

The move follows a fee reduction on the £719 million Scottish American Investment Company, which saw its fee cut from 0.45% to 0.35% on assets above £500 million.

In a recently published Value Assessment Report, Baillie Gifford said that its fund range is ranked in the lowest quartile for costs compared to its peer group competitors.

The Scottish asset manager has trimmed fees across one or more of its range of funds and investment trusts 12 times since 2013, most recently with fee reductions on Edinburgh Worldwide (LSE:EWI), Pacific Horizon (LSE:PHI), The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LSE:BGFD) and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LSE:BGS) in 2019.

“This latest fee reduction is part of our ongoing commitment to offer value for money to investors,” says James Budden, the group’s director of marketing and distribution.

“We are keen to make our equity income funds as competitive as possible in the prevailing environment. They offer a global approach, resilience of yield and income from growth companies with the potential to increase their dividend streams in the long term. This mix contrasts with a great many alternatives currently available to investors.”

Pressure on fees has been prevalent across the asset management industry in recent years, owing in part to competition from low-cost passive funds. Performance fees are being ditched, while tiered fees have been widely introduced on investment trusts, and open-ended funds have been cutting management charges.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.