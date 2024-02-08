Baillie Gifford fund manager on whether S&P 500 has become tougher to beat
Gary Robinson, who manages Baillie Gifford American and Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, joins Kyle to discuss whether the dominance of a small number of tech stocks makes the S&P 500 harder to beat.
In this week’s episode, Kyle is joined by Gary Robinson, who manages Baillie Gifford American and Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LSE:USA). The duo discuss whether the dominance of a small number of technology stocks makes the S&P 500 harder to beat.
Ballie Gifford is well known for its approach of investing in exceptional growth companies, thinking long term, and paying no attention to the composition of stock market indices. Gary explains how his US fund differs from the S&P 500 index.
He also runs through the four “Magnificent Seven” stocks that he owns; NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). The latter, formerly called Facebook, was a recent purchase.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
