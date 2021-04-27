Becky Qin: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard is joined by Becky Qin, assistant portfolio manager at the Fidelity Multi-Asset Income fund, one of our Super 60 choices, to discuss strategy, being a global investor and the outlook for the fund.

Highlights

1:15 – introduction to the fund: strategy and objectives

5:04 – top holdings and positions within the fund

11:37 – how the fund has managed during the global pandemic of the last 12 months

18:42 - the outlook and approach to inflation and interest rates