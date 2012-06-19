Benefits for pensioners: 10 reasons it's good to be retired

Retiring usually means living on significantly less than you did when you worked. That can make life tough when you have so much more spare time on your hands. As you get older, however, there are plenty of freebies and perks to take advantage of, so make sure you don’t miss out with our guide.

1. Free bus pass

If you are old enough to claim your state pension and live in England you are also able to claim an older person's bus pass. This entitles you to free bus travel at off-peak times - that's between 9:30am and 11pm Monday to Friday and all day at weekends and on public holidays.

Free bus passes are also available in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but unfortunately you can't use passes to travel between the nations. Still, given the cost of petrol, free bus travel isn't to be sniffed at. Contact your local council to find out how to apply for one.

2. Discounted rail fares

Once you turn 60 you are eligible for a Senior Railcard. It will cost you £30 a year but given that the card gives you a third off all UK rail tickets you'll quickly make your money back. You can apply at railcard.co.uk or at your local train station.

Older residents of London may also be entitled to a Freedom Pass which offers free travel across the capital on buses, tubes, trains and the DLR, while river boat journeys are discounted. This has long been offered to anyone over the age of 60 but this is now increasing incrementally to 66 by 2020. Enter your date of birth on the Freedom Pass website to find out if you are eligible.

3. Winter fuel payment

If you were born before 5 July 1951 you are entitled to a tax-free lump sum of between £100 and £300 to help you with your fuel bills during winter. How much you'll get depends on your living arrangements.

Generally, if you are the only person in your household who qualifies but are under 80 you'll get £200 (£300 if you're over 80); if you live with someone else who qualifies you'll get £100 (£200 if you're over 80 or £150 if the other person is over 80 too). You don't need to act, the money will be automatically paid to you.

4. Cold weather payment

On top of the winter fuel payment, pensioners who get Pension Credit usually qualify for a Cold Weather Payment if the temperature drops particularly low during the winter.

A network of weather stations monitor local temperatures between 1 November and 31 March every year. If there is a seven-day period where either the average temperature drops below 0ºC for seven days or more, or it is forecast to be on average 0ºC or lower in your postcode you will automatically be credited with £25 a week.

5. Free TV licence

If you are 75 or over then you're entitled to a free TV licence, saving you £145.50 a year. So you can watch all the telly you want safe in the knowledge you're not paying Graham Norton’s wages anymore.

If you have a TV licence you will automatically receive a refund for any payments made after your 75th birthday and yours will be converted into an Over 75 Licence.

6. Christmas bonus

In 1972, then prime minister Ted Heath introduced a £10 Christmas bonus for pensioners. It was worth £98 in today's money and was considerably more than the £6.75 a week basic state pension that pensioners of the time received.

Bizarrely, given the government's austerity drive this bonus still exists, and there are no plans to get rid of this Christmas present from the Treasury. But the money is still just £10, so it's nowhere near as generous as it was in Heath's day.

You don't need to do anything to claim this benefit; it should be paid to you automatically in the same way as you receive your winter fuel payment. If you think you're entitled to the money and haven't received it you should speak to The Pension Service on 0800 731 7898.

7. Housing help

If you are on a low income and claiming Pension Credit you are also entitled to help with your housing costs.

If you rent your home you can claim housing benefit to help with your payments. And homeowners can claim Support for Mortgage Interest. The amount paid is a standard rate of interest (so it might not match the rate of interest you pay on your mortgage) and it is paid directly to the lender.

"The rules about how much help you can get are complicated," says Paul Crayston, spokesperson for the Money Advice Trust. But there is help out there, so speak to your local Citizens Advice Bureau or call the National Debtline on 0808 808 4000.

8. Rewards for being a silver hellraiser

If you are using some or all of your pension to buy an annuity, it's time to start playing up every bad habit you have. Rather than punishing you for smoking, drinking, or being overweight, specialist annuity providers will actually pay you a higher rate of income as they believe it means you are likely to have a lower life expectancy than somebody with a more ‘healthy’ lifestyle.

"Even people who consider themselves to be healthy may be eligible for an enhanced annuity if they are a smoker or drink significant amounts of alcohol," says Jim Boyd, spokesperson for annuity specialists Partnership. "People who are eligible for an enhancement can receive extra income in retirement of up to 40% or more."

So for once in your life it can pay to admit to that extra glass of wine or crafty cigarette.

9. Free prescriptions

Anybody aged over 60 in England gets free prescriptions saving themselves £8.40 a pop. It’s not as good a deal as in the rest of Great Britain, where all prescriptions are now free, nonetheless over the years it could still rack up to some pretty big savings.

10. Discounts

If you embrace your age and shout about it when you enter a museum, art gallery or theme park, you'll probably find yourself in line for a discount on the admission price. For example, annual membership to English Heritage properties over-60s is £67, compared to £92.50 for younger adults.

If you are visiting somewhere and you aren't sure whether it offers a senior citizen discount make sure to ask.

