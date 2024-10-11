Best AIM companies of 2024 confirmed

The 2024 AIM Awards winners were revealed on Thursday night. I managed to guess three out of the first four awards, but got all the rest wrong. There were different winners for each award.

The winners were:

Best investor communication

This year: CVS Group (CVSG)

Last year: Belvoir (BLV)

It has been a tough year for veterinary practices operator CVS Group (LSE:CVSG), with a competition investigation and the refocusing of the business on the UK and Australia. That is why I thought it had a good chance to win this award.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into the household pet sector continues. There was also a cyber attack on the company. The sale of the Ireland and European operations was done at a loss to book value, but it will enable management to focus on core markets. All these things require investors to be kept up to date and to understand their impact.

CVS increased annual revenues from continuing activities by 10% to £647.3 million. Like-for-like sales were 2.9% higher, which was held back by the cyber attack on the company. Pre-tax profit fell 37% to £38.2 million due to a combination of one-off costs and higher interest costs. That was before a £20 million loss on disposals.

Best use of AIM

This year: SigmaRoc (SRC)

Last year: SigmaRoc (SRC)

This was quite a surprise because building materials supplier SigmaRoc (LSE:SRC) won this award last year and it is rare for the same company to win an award two years in a row. I thought SigmaRoc would win transaction of the year for the purchase of the European lime assets of CRH for $1.1 billion in cash and shares. That left CRH with a 15% stake in SigmaRoc.

The lime assets are already making a contribution, even though not all were acquired by the beginning of 2024. There was organic growth as well. Interim EBITDA has soared from £55 million to £100 million, but more importantly earnings are improving despite the shares issued to fund the CRH purchases.

Best technology

This year: Creo Medical (CREO)

Last year: Oxford Metrics (OMG)

I predicted that Creo Medical Group (LSE:CREO) would win this award in 2023 and 2024, and this time I am correct. The surgical endoscopy products developer has taken time to build up sales, but there is an enormous market to go for. The revenues from gastrointestinal use of Speedboat and SpydrBlade equipment are expected to grow rapidly with newer products adding to the group total. The technology will be licensed for markets outside of the Creo Medical focus.

Since the nomination, the company revealed it is selling a 51% stake in Creo Europe to Micro-Tech for €36.7 million. This business was acquired in 2020 as a route to market in Europe. This deal will enhance the distribution and manufacturing capabilities of the business and provide funds to expand the group.

Creo Medical has also embarked on a fundraising. So far, £12 million has been raised from a placing at 24p/share and up to £5 million more can come from a retail offer which closes on 17 October. This should be enough cash to move the business towards profitability.

Diversity champion award

This year: Kooth (KOO)

Last year: LBG Media (LBG)

This is the third – and last – award I got right. Digital mental health company Kooth Ordinary Shares (LSE:KOO) puts its employees at the heart of everything it does. It is also supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community. Interim revenues were 179% higher at £32.5 million and Kooth moved into profit.

Root Capital Fund II recently sold just over 3.75 million shares in at 280p each. That is 10.3% of the company and it retains a 25.3% shareholding. Kooth joined AIM in 2020 at 200p/share and Root Capital Fund II sold five million shares at that time.

AIM transaction of the year

This year: GlobalData (DATA)

Last year: Journeo (JNEO)

GlobalData (LSE:DATA) provides business data information and analytics. Private Equity firm Inflexion acquired a 40% stake in GlobalData’s healthcare division for gross cash of £451 million. That valued a business that generated 50% of group EBITDA at three-quarters of the then market capitalisation of the group. This deal impressed the judging panel.

Net cash was £188.3 million at the end of June 2024. Since then, Business Trade Media International has been bought for an enterprise value of £10 million.

AIM corporate governance

This year: System (SYS1)

Last year: Next 15 Group (NFG)

Market research technology company System1 Inc (NYSE:SST) has improved its performance in the past year. James Gregory was appointed chief executive at the end of November 2022. He subsequently faced a general meeting requisition from former boss Stefan Barden, but none of the votes were passed. However, the company received less than 60% of the votes on each resolution. This has forced the company to engage with major shareholders. The latest AGM votes received 100% or near-100% of the total votes.