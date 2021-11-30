Bezant Resources and its limbo dance share price

A plaintive email, asking us to comment on this sub 1p share, proved a surprise. We previously reviewed copper/gold miner Bezant Resources (LSE:BZT) back in 2012, warning of extreme danger if the share price managed below 4.6p. This was a level below which we ran out of numbers. Two years later, the share price toddled off a cliff and we completely ignored it thereafter. What surprised us, in the years since, the share has remained trading.

To be fair, we find viewing something which once sunk as low as 0.04p quite difficult to take seriously. Presently, the share is trading at 0.145p, so no matter what, anyone who bought at bottom must still be smiling.

However, our suspicion is this resilience over the years may indicate the market still attaches value to the share, perhaps with the potential of exhibiting some “proper” recovery. With the best will in the world, we cannot unearth any reason for a return to 80p, the price level at the start of 2012.

Instead, the safest thing to remember is crucial, every single reversal calculation we throw at the price returns a result prefaced with a minus sign. From our perspective, the only thing positive we dare take away from Bezant is the fact they have remained trading, despite their share price getting a bigger hammering than a Boris Johnston speech.

The company website also appears fairly informative but we again stress, we can only view this 0.14p as a “punt”. Maybe it shall actually do something positive eventually and maybe the market shall not play games with the buy/sell spread.