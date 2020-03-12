Biggest fallers during the crash and the shares to buy

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

In the midst of what UBS neatly describes as “outsize volatility” for most asset classes, emerging markets equities have shown relative strength after a fall of just 15% since mid-February. This may be a reflection of the rapid containment efforts of Asian governments, notably in China, at a time when the infection is spreading fast across Europe and the US.

UBS expects markets to remain volatile until there's a combination of three things — evidence of virus containment, clarity on the economic impact and a concerted global policy response.

The bank told clients in a note this morning: “Although we have seen some stimulus measures from policymakers, it is unclear if it will prove comprehensive enough to mitigate the economic damage arising from the coronavirus containment measures.”

What should investors do?

UBS's recommendations in the current climate include favouring strategies that enhance portfolio yield, such as dividend stocks, and preparing for further US dollar weakness over the medium term as the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates.

Alongside more risk-averse investors increasing exposure to gold and longer-duration US Treasuries, the bank suggests that now might be a good time to buy into long-term themes.

UBS said: “Even after the current crisis passes, an ageing global population, developments in healthtech, and recent strides in genetic therapies all offer long-term opportunities for investors seeking long-term portfolio growth.

“The crisis may also accelerate longer-term trends in connectivity and localization, benefiting companies exposed to the fourth industrial revolution and digital transformation.”

