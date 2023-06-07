Interactive Investor

Bonds vs equities: where should income-seekers turn?

7th June 2023 15:08

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Bonds have crept up the news agenda, and for good reason. For more than a decade, bond yields have been at very low levels due to rock-bottom interest rates. But with interest rates rising sharply over the past 18 months in an attempt to cool red-hot inflation, equities now have serious competition from bonds from an income standpoint. So, where should investors turn?

This event was live-streamed on the ii YouTube channel on 7 June. Host and Bloomberg columnist Merryn Somerset Webb welcomed a formidable line-up of investment experts for an exclusive round-table discussion.

Panel: Charlotte Harington, portfolio manager, Fidelity Solutions & Multi Asset

Paola Binns, Royal London Asset Management

Sam Benstead, deputy collectives editor, interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    Income Investor
    Videos
    Bonds and gilts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: is this investment trust sector a bargain for the brave?

about 4 hours ago

Share Sleuth: why I picked this share out of eight contenders

about 4 hours ago

Vodafone shares reflect dividend event ahead of expected Three merger

in 18 minutes

Why you may already be profiting from AI

about 4 hours ago

M&G committed to dividend as yield nears 10%

about 5 hours ago

Six experts name their top five funds that should be in every portfolio

1 day ago

Two attractive stocks that could leave you sitting pretty

1 day ago

Remembering William O’Neil - and 10 shares that suit his strategy

about 23 hours ago

Should you invest in Baillie Gifford funds or investment trusts?

2 days ago

Can I afford to retire on the state pension?

2 days ago