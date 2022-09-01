How does inflation affect bond price?

Bond yields and bond prices are influenced by inflation and the direction of interest rates. Given that bonds pay a fixed income, this becomes less valuable when inflation rises. At the same time, bonds become less attractive when interest rates rise as there is greater competition from cash returns and better deals available from newly issued bonds with higher yields. This results in bond prices falling and yields rising.

When inflation is high and interest rates are moving upwards, long-duration bonds suffer the most. Duration refers to the sensitivity of a bond, or bond fund, to any change in interest rates.

Long-duration bonds typically have lifespans of 15 to 30 years. Given that investors have to wait a long time for their capital to be returned at maturity, a higher level of income is demanded to compensate for the greater levels of risk involved. As a result, this part of the bond market is the most sensitive to increases in interest rates.

For every 1% rise in interest rates, a bond’s price will fall by about 1% for every year of duration.

Bonds with a shorter lifespan of five years or less are less risky since there is not as much time for things to go wrong or for the economic environment to change. Therefore, a lower level of income is typically offered.

