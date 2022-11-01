Tax rules for bonds and gilts

Capital gains tax on bonds

Most bonds sold in British pounds are not subject to capital gains tax.

Bonds issued by the UK government (gilts), are exempt from capital gains tax. The exemption from capital gains tax extends to options and other contracts to buy or sell gilts.

Corporate bonds bought directly from the issuer and issued in pounds are also not subject to capital gains tax, so long as they are deemed “qualifying corporate bonds” by HMRC.

Other types of bonds are subject to capital gains tax, unless held inside an ISA or other tax-free wrapper.

If investors make money with a non-exempt bond fund, either actively or passively managed, then they are liable to pay tax on the gains.

The gain is taxed, rather than the amount the investment is worth.

