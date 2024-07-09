BP triggers earnings downgrade and share slump

BP (LSE:BP.) shares are back near where they started the year after the oil giant today delivered a big downgrade to City expectations ahead of second-quarter results on 30 July.

The setback left BP at 455p by mid-afternoon, a fall of almost 16% on 2024’s mid-April peak of 541p and similar to the valuation before February’s forecast-beating annual results.

Since then, BP has issued a below-par set of first-quarter results and today’s guidance has led US bank Jefferies to estimate a 20% earnings downgrade for the second quarter.

The miss is mainly driven by significantly lower realised refining margins in BP’s products unit, with an adverse impact in the range of $500 million and $700 million.

Second-quarter production is expected to be broadly flat in oil production and operations and slightly lower in gas and low carbon energy.

In addition, BP flagged that second-quarter results will include one-off asset impairments and onerous contract provisions in the range of $1 billion-$2 billion.

This includes charges relating to its Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany, having recently announced plans to improve the site’s competitiveness.

Prior to today’s update, Jefferies held a price target of 590p while counterparts at Morgan Stanley had an “Overweight” stance and 650p recommendation. The latter’s calculations assume a total dividend of 35 US cents in 2025, growing at about 10% a year until 2030.