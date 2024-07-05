What Labour’s landslide means for investors

So the polls were right – more or less. Labour’s landslide general election victory even feels a little underwhelming given some of the more outlandish predictions about how many seats they would win. Certainly, financial markets took the result in their stride – the UK stock market edged ahead in early trading on Friday morning; gilt prices were up too.

But what does a Labour victory mean for individual sectors? Which companies stand to benefit from a change of government – and which might be worse off under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer?

These are early days, and some analysts wonder whether the scale of its victory might give the new government the confidence to be bolder than Labour’s relatively timid manifesto. Still, even with what we already know, many fund managers have begun to identify certain stocks set to benefit from a Labour administration, as well as a number of industries where investors may now be feeling anxious.

Five sectors feeling the glow of a Labour victory…

1) Housebuilding

Labour will need to get to work quickly if it is to have any chance of meeting its promise to build 1.5 million new homes in the coming years, which are predicated on reforms to the planning laws. That should be a potential boost for housebuilders and the broader construction sector, says Simon Murphy, manager of the VT Tyndall Unconstrained UK Income fund. His portfolio includes a number of such businesses, including Breedon Group (LSE:BREE), Vistry Group (LSE:VTY), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) and Kier Group (LSE:KIE).

“We think the prospects for these businesses are highly encouraging over the medium term, and if the change in government enhances those prospects in the more immediate future that will be great,” Murphy says.

Labour’s plans to boost the supply of housing are accompanied by action on the demand side too, analysts point out. Although details are sketchy, its Freedom to Buy mortgage scheme will not be time-limited, unlike initiatives such as Help to Buy. Businesses such as Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) and Vistry (LSE:VTY) – formerly Bovis Homes and recently promoted to the FTSE 100 index – could be beneficiaries.

2) Consumer and retail

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, says a post-election feel-good factor, accompanied by better economic news, including the prospect of interest rate cuts from the Bank of England, can now drive consumer-facing stocks higher.

“Any increase in consumer spending could wash through to the retailers,” Hunter argues. “Boosts could therefore be seen to the likes of Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), the owner of Primark, sector bellwether Next (LSE:NXT) and the recently resurgent Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS); this could also read across to companies providing building materials as demand picks up, such as Travis Perkins (LSE:TPK).”

Murphy also sees opportunities here, pointing to his fund’s investments in retailers including DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), WH Smith (LSE:SMWH) and Wickes Group (LSE:WIX). “These are typically very strong franchises, run by capable management teams, and trading at what we consider very attractive valuations.”

Christopher Rossbach, CIO of J. Stern & Co. and portfolio manager of its World Stars Global Equity fund, is another manager who highlights the affordability of some of these companies. “The cheapest stocks in our fund are some of the great consumer products companies in the world,” he says. “Diageo (LSE:DGE), the UK company that is the global leader in spirits, Nestle SA (SIX:NESN), the world’s largest food company, and LVMH (EURONEXT:MC), the undisputed leader in luxury, are all great opportunities for long-term investors.”

3) Renewables

Labour was widely criticised in the months prior to the election for watering down its commitments to invest in decarbonisation and the transition to green energy. But Ed Miliband, Labour’s energy minister, remains ambitious, pointing to the new administration’s plans for GB Energy, a publicly owned energy company that will try to catalyse increased private sector investment in wind and solar power, as well as areas such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and marine energy.

Fund managers are excited by the prospect of a clear and stable approach to the net-zero challenge, even if they hope Labour will go further than its manifesto pledges. “We need to see a step change to speed up the shift to a low-cost clean energy system,” says David Bird, investment director of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LSE:ORIT) Trust. “To do this, we need to unblock the grid connection queue and streamline planning processes so renewable energy projects can come online quicker than ever before. We also need to see an acceleration in the shift to electrification in sectors such as heat and transport.”

Action in these areas would be positive for all sorts of companies. The UK’s Drax (LSE:DRX), for example, is now a leading developer of carbon capture and storage capacity. Elsewhere, Christopher Rossbach points to “industrial companies such as Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), a global leader in power management solutions for the grid, for warehouses, data centres and semiconductor fabs, and for electric vehicle charging”.