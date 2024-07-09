Stockwatch: four stocks to back a UK building boom

While it was always a key policy objective for Labour, it took until confirmation of a strong majority government for housebuilding equities to respond from last Friday. With housebuilders, the rally has typically only been around 3% for the majors, more so in small-caps, if only taking both back to levels of last springtime.

In infrastructure, key shares are edging to multi-year highs but remain on modest single-figure price/earnings (PE) multiples.

So, with minsters confidently citing housebuilding and infrastructure as key means to invigorate UK growth, is this effectively a new “secular” investment trend to back? Bosses of Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) and Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG) have responded positively, as if this is a breakthrough – effectively for private companies to piggy-back public spending.

I think the stock market is being wise to avoid a knee-jerk reaction up. Labour’s plan, effectively for around 65,000 extra homes built per year, within their objective for 1.5 million homes over five years, is going to require forceful action versus councils, and there will be local and“green lobby” resistance. The Conservatives wanted to build more houses but met the dilemma of alienating their own supporters.

In the short term, builders should get some bonus from existing stalled building sites being accelerated, and also “brownfield” sites and Labour’s de-defining Green Belt boundaries – pinpointing “grey” areas within.

Affordability remains just one issue among others

Affordability of homes is the chief reason housebuilders’ profits are projected to shift materially lower than they were in the years before interest rates hiked. Initially, Labour needs to prioritise “build/buy to rent” where Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) is showing it can capitalise.

More positively, Vistry’s trading update today cites forward sales up 21% on last year, so the market is picking up. I have rated this stock “buy” since 832p in July 2022.

But mind how, if Labour does achieve its objective to deliver more homes, this will temper house price rises which are one key element in housebuilders’ profits.

There are snakes in the grass besides ladders of opportunity.

What will be the public/private balance under Labour, will it move towards some kind of nationalised housebuilding and where would the funding come from? All this may be revealed at an autumn budget.

Despite Labour’s contempt for shareholder dividends, I doubt they will hit housebuilders with a windfall tax, given it would promptly assert an “anti-business”approach when Labour needs private builders on its side.

Lack of skilled workers is another factor: if wages have to rise further to attract people into the industry, it counters the Bank of England’s objective to grind inflation assuredly down to 2%. For younger people, however, checking house price growth (via greater supply) is the most serious aspect of inflation to deal with.

Does this justify upgrading housebuilders from 'hold' to conviction 'buy'?

Shares in MJ Gleeson (LSE:GLE) are up 11% to 590p since the election, the best gainer given its strategic focus on low-cost homes and a near £350 million small cap status – relative to the volume builders such as Persimmon (LSE:PSN) up barely 3% as a £4.7 billion FTSE 100 company. I had previously upgraded my stance on Gleeson to “buy” at 383p a year ago.

Despite a forward PE near 17x and yield of 2% with around 3x earnings cover, Gleeson remains well down on its all-time high above 950p in early 2020, after which it slumped to around 350p by late 2022 and in chart terms is in a recovery trend: