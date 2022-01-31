Brexit’s 2nd anniversary: market milestones since the EU split

We chart the major market events that have occurred since and had a significant impact on the UK's more domestically focused FTSE 250 index.

It's been two years since the UK finally broke away from the European Union. A lot has happened, and not just higher prices for goods, lorry traffic jams and a colossal administrative upheaval.

There’s been a pandemic, a migrant crisis, the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the violent downfall of a US president.

Many financial markets have experienced a boom since Brexit on 31 January 2020, but it’s been far from plain sailing.

