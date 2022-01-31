Brexit’s 2nd anniversary: market milestones since the EU split
We chart the major market events that have occurred since and had a significant impact on the UK's more domestically focused FTSE 250 index.
It's been two years since the UK finally broke away from the European Union. A lot has happened, and not just higher prices for goods, lorry traffic jams and a colossal administrative upheaval.
There’s been a pandemic, a migrant crisis, the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the violent downfall of a US president.
- No trading fees on US shares until 11 February. Click here for details
- Our outlook for 2022: key topics and investment ideas for the year ahead
- Watch our latest fund manager interviews by subscribing for free to the ii YouTube channel
Many financial markets have experienced a boom since Brexit on 31 January 2020, but it’s been far from plain sailing.
We chart the major market events that have occurred since and had a significant impact on the UK's more domestically focused FTSE 250 index.
You can read interactive investor comment on Brexit and two years of market turmoil by clicking here.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks