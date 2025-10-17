Special offer: No trading fees on US & Canadian shares

This earnings season, we're giving you another opportunity to trade US shares without paying a trading fee. But this time we've included Canadian ones too.

From Wednesday 29 October to Friday 31 October, you can buy and sell US and Canadian shares fee-free, online and via our mobile app. That’s a saving of £3.99 per US trade (£9.99 for Canada).

This offer is timed with eagerly awaited events, including quarterly results from the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, (Google), Apple, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft and the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision. This time we've also included the Canadian markets so you can also explore opportunities in some of the world’s leading mining companies - without the usual trading fee.

Standard charges for foreign exchange to convert currency and telephone dealing will still apply. See Our Charges for full details of the relevant costs.

Orders must be executed between 2.30pm (BST) on Wednesday 29 October 2025 and 9pm (BST) on Friday 31 October 2025. For more information, please read the full offer terms and conditions.