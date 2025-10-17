Special offer: No trading fees on US & Canadian shares

Between Wednesday 29 October and Friday 31 October 2025, we’ve removed our trading fees for buying and selling US and Canadian shares.
Standard charges for foreign exchange (FX) to convert currency and terms apply.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
This earnings season, we're giving you another opportunity to trade US shares without paying a trading fee. But this time we've included Canadian ones too.
From Wednesday 29 October to Friday 31 October, you can buy and sell US and Canadian shares fee-free, online and via our mobile app. That’s a saving of £3.99 per US trade (£9.99 for Canada).
This offer is timed with eagerly awaited events, including quarterly results from the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, (Google), Apple, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft and the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision. This time we've also included the Canadian markets so you can also explore opportunities in some of the world’s leading mining companies - without the usual trading fee.
Standard charges for foreign exchange to convert currency and telephone dealing will still apply. See Our Charges for full details of the relevant costs.
Orders must be executed between 2.30pm (BST) on Wednesday 29 October 2025 and 9pm (BST) on Friday 31 October 2025. For more information, please read the full offer terms and conditions.
There are only three short steps to enter the wide world of international investing with ii.
Looking for international investing inspiration? Our experts keep a close eye on the world’s markets so you don’t have to. Discover the latest international market news.
You can trade international shares in our Personal Pension(SIPP), Trading Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and Junior ISA.
The process is quick and easy. Just complete our Exchange Agreement for access to live market prices. Then, if you have a Trading Account Stocks & Shares ISA or Junior ISA, submit a W-8BEN form. This lets you invest in US stocks at a lower rate of tax.
You can find ideas by visiting our international investing page, or head over to our international shares news.
At ii, we’re committed to easy and affordable investing - for all over the world.
See our FX charges in full and learn more about the benefits of holding multiple currencies in your ii account.
Investors' Chronicle have named ii as a 4-star platform for international shares, adding to our wide range of investing awards.
Join over 500,000 others who trust us to deliver a truly global investing experience.
You can trade international shares in our Personal Pension(SIPP), Trading Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and Junior ISA.
Invest in your dream retirement with our four-time Which? Recommended Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). It’s pension peace of mind from just £5.99 a month.
Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA, from just £4.99 a month. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.
Invest in the markets you want. Access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.
Put your child’s future on the front foot. Give their savings a JISA jump-start and invest up to £9,000 a year, with all the tax-efficient savings you’d expect from an ISA.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
After the Offer Period, the trading fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
Orders placed via telephone dealing are not included in this Offer and will be subject to the charge set out in our Rates and Charges.
All other fees set out in our Rates and Charges, (e.g. foreign exchange rates for currency conversion and Government charges), are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply during the Offer Period.
Anyone who is (in our reasonable opinion) seen to be abusing the offer may be excluded at our sole discretion.
By participating in the Offer, you agree that ii will not be liable for any costs, expenses, loss, or damage sustained or incurred with regards to the Offer.
We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
These terms are governed by English law.
IISL is the promoter of this Offer. IISL’s registered office is at 201 Deansgate, Manchester M3 3NW.