Special offer: No trading fees on US & Canadian shares

Special offer: No trading fees on US & Canadian shares

You and US - and Canada too

Between Wednesday 29 October and Friday 31 October 2025, we’ve removed our trading fees for buying and selling US and Canadian shares.

Standard charges for foreign exchange (FX) to convert currency and terms apply.

young woman mobile outdoors happy us canada trading offer

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

This earnings season, we're giving you another opportunity to trade US shares without paying a trading fee. But this time we've included Canadian ones too.

From Wednesday 29 October to Friday 31 October, you can buy and sell US and Canadian shares fee-free, online and via our mobile app. That’s a saving of £3.99 per US trade (£9.99 for Canada).

This offer is timed with eagerly awaited events, including quarterly results from the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, (Google)Apple, Meta (Facebook)Microsoft and the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision. This time we've also included the Canadian markets so you can also explore opportunities in some of the world’s leading mining companies - without the usual trading fee.

Standard charges for foreign exchange to convert currency and telephone dealing will still apply. See Our Charges for full details of the relevant costs.

Orders must be executed between 2.30pm (BST) on Wednesday 29 October 2025 and 9pm (BST) on Friday 31 October 2025. For more information, please read the full offer terms and conditions.

combination of US company logos

How to become an international investor with ii

There are only three short steps to enter the wide world of international investing with ii.

Looking for international investing inspiration? Our experts keep a close eye on the world’s markets so you don’t have to. Discover the latest international market news.

1. New to ii? Open an account

You can trade international shares in our Personal Pension(SIPP), Trading Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and Junior ISA.

2. Set up your account for US and Canadian trading

The process is quick and easy. Just complete our Exchange Agreement for access to live market prices. Then, if you have a Trading Account Stocks & Shares ISA or Junior ISA, submit a W-8BEN form. This lets you invest in US stocks at a lower rate of tax.

3. Do your research

You can find ideas by visiting our international investing page, or head over to our international shares news.

See which shares are included?

Things to remember about trading US and Canadian shares:

  • US and Canadian markets are usually open from 2:30pm to 9:00pm UK time (that's 9.30am to 4:00pm Eastern time) - so you can trade later than UK shares.
  • You won't see prices in pounds and pence - they'll be in US or Canadian dollars and cents respectively.
  • When you trade international shares, you won't see the 15-second countdown with a fixed price as you do with UK shares. Your order will be sent directly to the exchange, and the actual traded price will be confirmed when the trade completes.
  • With our Trading Account and SIPP, you can convert pounds into both US or Canadian dollars and hold it in your account until you’re ready to trade. This saves you having to pay currency conversion fees on every trade. Find out more
woman looking at mobile outdoors blue sky us stocks

What does it cost?

At ii, we’re committed to easy and affordable investing - for all over the world.

  • Pay a low, flat monthly fee
  • US share dealing for just £3.99 a trade or £9.99 for Canadian shares on our investor plan. During the offer period you'll pay £0.
  • You can hold US and Canadian dollars in your ii SIPP and Trading Account and use them to buy shares.
  • Direct access means you’ll trade at the live market price, with no mark-ups

See our FX charges in full and learn more about the benefits of holding multiple currencies in your ii account.

What shares are included in the offer?

We offer the widest choice of international investments on the market, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. Giving you access to all the big household names such as Alphabet, Amazon, (Google)Apple, Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft, as well as lesser-known names that can also provide a good opportunity - without the usual trading fee.

There are plenty of great opportunities across the Atlantic to diversify your portfolio. That’s why we’re including Canadian shares in our offer for the first time.

Investors Chronicle/Financial Times International Shares Award

Best platform for international investing

Investors' Chronicle have named ii as a 4-star platform for international shares, adding to our wide range of investing awards.

Join over 500,000 others who trust us to deliver a truly global investing experience.

New to ii? Open an account

You can trade international shares in our Personal Pension(SIPP), Trading Account, Stocks and Shares ISA and Junior ISA.

SIPP nest egg icon

Personal Pension (SIPP)

Invest in your dream retirement with our four-time Which? Recommended Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). It’s pension peace of mind from just £5.99 a month.

ISA piggy bank icon

Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA, from just £4.99 a month. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

Trading account chart icon

Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want. Access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

coin in hand junior isa icon

Junior ISA (JISA)

Put your child’s future on the front foot. Give their savings a JISA jump-start and invest up to £9,000 a year, with all the tax-efficient savings you’d expect from an ISA. 

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

News & insights

Related links

Shares candlestick chart icon

International investing

International investing

Foreign exchange

Stock splits

Getting started with US shares

chart icon

International markets

International markets

US earnings season

Most popular US stocks

News and analysis

No trading fees on US and Canadian shares offer - terms and conditions

  1. A trading fee of £0 is applicable to all buy and sell orders of shares listed on US and Canadian exchanges, placed via the ii website and using the interactive investor mobile apps, executed between 1.30pm (GMT) on 29 October 2025 and 8pm (GMT) on 31 October 2025 (the "Offer Period")(the "Offer"). For the avoidance of any doubt, any orders placed within the Offer Period but not executed until after the Offer Period has ended will not be eligible for this Offer.
  2. The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
  3. Before you can buy US-listed shares, you need to complete the relevant IRS W-8 form. If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online. We cannot guarantee that the process of either opening a new account and/or enabling the account for international share dealing will be completed before the Offer closes.
  4. These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the Interactive Investor Services Limited ("IISL", "ii", "we" or "our") Terms of Service and the ii SIPP Terms (together, the "Terms of Service"). In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the Terms of Service, these terms shall prevail.

  5. After the Offer Period, the trading fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges. 

  6. Orders placed via telephone dealing are not included in this Offer and will be subject to the charge set out in our Rates and Charges. 

  7. All other fees set out in our Rates and Charges, (e.g. foreign exchange rates for currency conversion and Government charges), are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply during the Offer Period. 

  8. Anyone who is (in our reasonable opinion) seen to be abusing the offer may be excluded at our sole discretion. 

  9. By participating in the Offer, you agree that ii will not be liable for any costs, expenses, loss, or damage sustained or incurred with regards to the Offer. 

  10. We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. 

  11. All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. 

  12. These terms are governed by English law. 

  13. IISL is the promoter of this Offer. IISL’s registered office is at 201 Deansgate, Manchester M3 3NW. 

ii - I think, therefore ii

Start investing today

interactive investor is built for international investing. Open your ii account today for easy access to the world’s markets.