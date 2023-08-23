A buy-the-dip opportunity at this Goliath

Companies rarely grow big without upsetting a few people along the way. The question is whether social media giant Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) has got too big for its boots and made too many enemies.

Latest results for the Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram owner are very encouraging, thanks to increased spending this summer by advertisers who believe that the possibility of recession has at least receded and may even be averted in most major economies.

Revenue rose 11% to $32 billion in the second quarter, while net income easily beat analysts’ forecasts with a 16% increase to $7.8 billion. The figures prompted Meta to raise its predictions for the third quarter, with revenue now seen at $32-34.5 billion. Well over 90% of revenue comes from advertising on the various social media platforms, mostly from the US, Canada and Europe but more than a third from the rest of the world, demonstrating the global spread of the group.

Meta now has a total of nearly four billion active monthly users across its various platforms, exchanging messages, news of varying degrees of accuracy, photographs and videos. It has survived the risky decision to drop its Facebook name for the whole group – the brand name was widely recognisable around the world – and adopting a corporate name that reflects its ambition to focus on the ill-defined but potentially infinite digital realm of “online connectivity”.

Threads, it’s text-based rival to Twitter, has been launched at what could be an opportune time with Elon Musk alienating and confusing Twitter users by renaming his site X and playing around with its pricing structure.

The one potential cloud is the growing resentment in countries outside the United States at the way giant tech companies have manipulated their accounts to minimise tax bills while maximising profits by using personal data to increase advertising revenue.

Norway’s data protection agency has this month decided to fine Meta nearly $100,000 a day for allegedly defying a ban on using personal information to target ads in a row over data protection. This is a dispute that could quickly spread throughout the European Union and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Canada is complaining that Meta is putting profits before people by blocking news content, in this case about the wildfires racing through the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. Meta says it is complying with a new Canadian law that requires tech platforms to pay publishers for linking to or reusing content.

Herein lies the restraint on governments wanting to take on Meta: the use of its platforms is now so well entrenched that it is part of ordinary citizens’ way of life.