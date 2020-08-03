Can European stocks outperform both the US and China?

Some analysts are tipping Europe to beat big rivals. We explain why and look at ETFs that could benefit.

One of the most notable trends in financial markets in recent years has been the persistent outperformance of US equities over European. Over the past 10 years, the MSCI Europe index has provided investors with a total return of 94.5%. In contrast, the MSCI USA index has returned roughly 311%.

On several occasions, market commentators and analysts predicted a reversal of this trend, arguing that Europe was on the cusp of a bounceback. However, each time, forecasts mostly fell flat.

The divergence is partly explained by the sector and factor exposure of the two indices. The US market is filled with tech and growth stocks compared to Europe.

However, another drag on European equity performance was the Continent’s poor economic performance. The Continent spent the first half of the decade trying to contain the crisis in Greece. In the second half, growth remained fragile, weakening further as the global economy started to slow. In contrast, the US economy saw steady, albeit historically sluggish, growth.

However, given the global outbreak of coronavirus the European economy might now start to outperform, according to a recent Goldman Sachs Economics Research note.

“Europe remains on track to outperform other regions - especially the US - during the recovery from the corona crisis,” Goldman Sachs argues.

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Goldman Sachs points out that while Europe has started to see some local outbreaks in recent weeks, overall infection rates have remained low as economies have re-opened. The note says: “A second virus wave clearly remains a risk, but our analysis suggests that Europe is well placed to continue its steady reopening process while keeping infection rates low.”

Goldman Sachs notes that while they expect a record GDP contraction in the eurozone in the second quarter, the economy is now gaining momentum. The eurozone’s composite PMI came in at 54.8 points, the highest level since 2018. Goldman Sachs says it expects a strong rebound in the third quarter, with GDP growth coming in at 9.5%. They continue: “The Euro area thus looks set to outgrow the US quite notably in the second half of 2020, with renewed containment measures in the US likely to put consumer spending on pause in July and August.”

In particular, the recent agreement between EU leaders on the Recovery Plan bodes well for growth, adding much needed fiscal stimulus for Europe’s worst affected economies. The agreed deal of €390 billion (£350.8 billion) was smaller than the sum originally proposed, but still significant. Goldman Sachs notes: “We estimate that Italy and Spain will receive grants of 5% and 6% of GDP, respectively, during 2021-23, plus cheap loans of up to 7% of GDP.”

On top of this union-wide agreement, Goldman Sachs expects further fiscal stimulus at a national level. They note that further stimulus has already been announced in Germany, worth 3.5% of GDP over 2020-21, and in France, worth 4% of GDP over the same time period.

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As Richard Koo, chief economist at the Nomura Research Institute, explains in his book The Other Half of Macroeconomics, Europe’s slow recovery following the financial crisis can partly be explained by its reluctance to engage in much-needed fiscal stimulus. This was both the result of an adherence to strict budget deficit rules by some countries, as well as the reluctance of many European leaders to take the route of shared fiscal responsibility. European leaders agreeing to the Recovery Plan suggests a shift a sentiment this time around.