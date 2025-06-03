Can Mag 7 tech rally continue after best month in two years?

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both higher in 2025, while Nvidia shares have returned to where they were at the start of the year. The chip giant boosted confidence at the end of the month by reporting first-quarter results ahead of Wall Street expectations, with its strong guidance for $45 billion of revenues in the current quarter despite a $8 billion hit from China export curbs. According to today’s Deutsche Bank tech performance review for May, the US sector outperformed European counterparts for the first time this year after the Nasdaq 100 rose 8.8% against the STOXX 600 tech at 7.8%. Tech funds top the performance charts once again

Buffett, Wall Street and heroic retail investors: who’s right? Europe remains well ahead year-to-date after posting growth of 17.5%, reflecting the fact that tariffs pose a much larger burden for US corporations. Chinese tech underperformed in May, weighed down by ongoing US export controls on semiconductors and hardware as the CSI 300 Tech fell 3.4% in May.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Deutsche Bank said that the rebound for US tech may be a temporary reprieve, warning that a prolonged stand-off on tariffs has the potential to undermine global trade momentum and fuel macroeconomic volatility. US credibility is seen as another key downside risk, given that investor confidence may weaken on erratic policy signals and in light of Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating. It adds: “May was a strong month for tech, but the durability of the rally remains in question. As before, Magnificent Seven performance will likely serve as a barometer for broader risk sentiment.” ii view: Nvidia sales boom as datacentre demand soars

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis The turnaround in US tech fortunes during May was in contrast to the mood of professional investors just a month earlier. April’s survey of fund managers by Bank of America reported that the Magnificent Seven was no longer the most crowded trade and that allocation to US equities had dropped to a net 36% underweight for a record two-month decline. Three-quarters of investors agreed that the theme of US exceptionalism had peaked. Long gold positions became the most crowded trade, ending a 24-month streak for the Magnificent Seven as the allocation to tech pulled back in April to the lowest figure since November 2022 at net 17% underweight.