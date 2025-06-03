Tech funds top the performance charts once again

Each month we review the latest Investment Association (IA) sector performance. Although there are now more than 50 sectors, we typically focus on 34. There are a couple of reasons why: the IA does not publish average sector returns for some sectors due to the widely varying investment strategies, risk profiles, and objectives of the fund managers. Examples include the Specialist, Targeted Absolute Return, and Commodities & Natural Resources sectors

The number of bond sectors has increased dramatically over the years. There are now distinct sectors for various types of bonds denominated in different currencies, such as Euro High Yield or USD Government Bond. However, since there are only a handful of funds in some of these sectors, we combine all the non-UK bond sectors into our 'Global & Global Emerging Market Bond' sector. In March, only five of the 34 sectors went up – the fewest in over a year. Despite a poor start to April, half the sectors ended the month with positive returns. That momentum continued into May, with 29 sectors making further gains.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The sectors that suffer the largest falls in times of market uncertainty often recover the most when sentiment shifts. That has definitely been the case over the last few months. The Technology & Technology Innovation sector was the worst-performing sector in March, falling by 10.4%, and it lost a further 0.8% in April. However, last month it was the leading sector, with a one-month gain of 8.9%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Since then, some of the tariffs have been reduced to allow time for trade talks to take place. Negotiations are under way, and markets have rebounded. The UK is the only country to have finalised a deal, but the EU and China have agreed to further delays while discussions continue. There have also been some positive developments in the Middle East. It is encouraging to see that the technology funds have bounced back, although they still have not reached the highs that we saw earlier in the year. For them to continue to grow, we will need to see further progress in the trade negotiations – especially between the US and China.