Card Factory and SIG hit hard by sell-off

They are also hopeful that the retailer's 9.3p annual dividend can be protected, although this will be dependent on the findings of the strategic review.

The company has so far returned a total of 100.9 pence per share, or £344.3 million, to shareholders in the shape of special dividends since listing in May 2014, which is equivalent to about 45% of its IPO price. This included 15p a share paid in the 2016, 2017, 2018 financial years as the company benefited from being the only vertically integrated player in the sector.

With its in-house design team, printing facility and central warehousing capacity, this structure has allowed it to operate with significantly reduced costs compared with rivals. Card Factory also continues to open stores, with its 47 new sites so far in the first 11 months of the financial year performing well and bringing the overall portfolio to 1,019 in the UK and Ireland.

It has completed the roll out of its agreement with Aldi to supply a range of everyday cards to 440 of its UK stores, with no signs of cannibalisation of sales in existing shops. More gift and party ranges and increased customer awareness have boosted online trade, with the Card Factory website recording year-to-date growth of 14.8%.

High street footfall, however, has been weaker and means like-for-like sales for the first 11 months of the financial year are down 0.6% year-on-year, despite initiatives resulting in an increase in average transaction value.

Faced with ongoing questions about whether consumer demand for greeting cards is sustainable, the company expects its strategic review to yield a number of “attractive medium-term growth opportunities” across both new and existing channels.

This will require additional investment in the next financial year, but with chief executive Karen Hubbard eyeing a return to profit growth for the following financial period.

Investec added:

“We do not believe Card's vertically integrated, cash generative model is broken, with the strength of its UK market position, potential to optimise its store portfolio and a material longer term wholesale opportunity not reflected in current valuation.”

