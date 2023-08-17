Interactive Investor

Cash versus investing: there’s only one winner over the long term

17th August 2023 09:08

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Interest rates have rocketed from just 0.1% to 5.25% over the past 18 months or so, which in turn has boosted the returns on savings rates. However, while cash has its attractions, there’s also a very important pitfall to be aware of. Kyle is joined by Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, to discuss why cash is not the risk-free option that many assume, and why those who stay invested over long time periods have a better chance of outstripping inflation.

Keep your emails coming to OTM@ii.co.uk and tell us what you want us to talk about.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: one giant leap for FTSE 100 firm

about 2 hours ago

ii view: BP transforms as the dividend grows

about 21 hours ago

Ian Cowie: home to my first 10-bagger trust, this market is just getting started

1 day ago

Bond Watch: why bond yields are still rising (and prices falling)

about 3 hours ago

Nine tips to get an A* in IHT planning

1 day ago

Investors are becoming more optimistic again – here’s what they are buying

2 days ago

Fund Battle: Fundsmith Equity vs Lindsell Train Global Equity

3 days ago

Can this share’s upward trend continue?

2 days ago

Insider: FTSE 250 boss tops up stake after windfall

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: ship happens, but this trust still floats my boat

8 days ago