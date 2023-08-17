Cash versus investing: there’s only one winner over the long term
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Interest rates have rocketed from just 0.1% to 5.25% over the past 18 months or so, which in turn has boosted the returns on savings rates. However, while cash has its attractions, there’s also a very important pitfall to be aware of. Kyle is joined by Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, to discuss why cash is not the risk-free option that many assume, and why those who stay invested over long time periods have a better chance of outstripping inflation.
Keep your emails coming to OTM@ii.co.uk and tell us what you want us to talk about.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks