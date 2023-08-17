Cash versus investing: there’s only one winner over the long term

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Interest rates have rocketed from just 0.1% to 5.25% over the past 18 months or so, which in turn has boosted the returns on savings rates. However, while cash has its attractions, there’s also a very important pitfall to be aware of. Kyle is joined by Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, to discuss why cash is not the risk-free option that many assume, and why those who stay invested over long time periods have a better chance of outstripping inflation.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.